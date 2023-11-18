GTA 5 celebrates its 9-year anniversary on PS4 and Xbox One: A brief history of the game's success on the platforms

GTA 5 has sold more copies than any of Rockstar Games' titles and is still selling. Xbox One and PS4 received this title in 2014, and the player base has only grown. Today, November 18, marks the ninth anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5 on both consoles.

Rockstar has released Grand Theft Auto 5 on all major old and new consoles except for Nintendo Switch. The title's online multiplayer mode is equally popular among the community.

This article will dive into the game's history and what makes it so popular even today.

GTA 5 is going strong on PS4 and Xbox One for several reasons

This action-adventure open-world video game changed how people perceived the franchise. This title is the first in the series to feature three protagonists and divide the story among them. Michael, Trevor, and Franklin have become iconic characters that will always stay memorable.

PS4 and Xbox One still have a huge and active player base of Grand Theft Auto 5, even though the game is available on newer consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Such is the case mainly because the latter received the title's release quite late in 2022, and people still purchase the game for the older consoles.

This major factor is also why so many players enjoy the title on their PS4 and Xbox One. Moreover, Rockstar Games has continuously been rolling out new content for the online multiplayer mode to keep everyone entertained and engaged.

The game's popularity will only rise on these platforms after the release of GTA 6

Rockstar Games recently revealed that the first official GTA 6 trailer will drop in December. While the publisher has yet to share more information about the platforms compatible with the upcoming title, it is generally believed that only the current-gen consoles can run it.

Based on this assumption, the active player base might drastically drop on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S after the latest installment's release. However, this won't be the case for anyone who only owns previous-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

If the rumors are true, the GTA 6 price is going to be sky-high, leading to lower overall sales compared to the current game. This disparity will favor Grand Theft Auto 5 as people will keep playing it long after the release of the new addition to the series.

Hopefully, this gamer keeps performing well even after Rockstar Games eventually rolls out Grand Theft Auto 6.

