GTA 5 Chaos Mod: What is it, How to download, installation details and more

The GTA series has always allowed PC players to use a range of mods and cheats to improve their overall gaming experience.

The GTA 5 storyline mode is no different, with modder “Pongo1231” creating a similar Vice City and San Andreas-inspired mod that can be downloaded by PC users. The mod in question adds around 300 random effects that trigger in the game at regular intervals of 30 seconds.

The effects might range from adding an RPG to the player’s inventory to blowing up all vehicles in the vicinity. The following article sheds light on everything that gamers need to know in order to implement the GTA 5 Chaos Mod.

GTA 5 Chaos Mod: Everything you need to know

The following spreadsheet lists out the entire range of effects that the GTA 5 Chaos mod adds. Similar mods have been created for previous editions of the GTA series, including Vice City and San Andreas. Regardless, the aim of the mod is to add an element of surprise and chaos, with the effects triggering randomly every 30 seconds.

Additionally, the mod comes with a simple configuration tool that can be used to control the individual effects in question, including the time intervals at which they trigger. To implement the mod, gamers can use the official download page. As the individual effects of the Chaos mod can interfere with other modifications, players are also advised to disable all other mods before enabling the chaos mod.

Gamers who use the FiveM Mod Menu will have to drop the ChaosMod.asi into the plugins folder, while the chaosmod folder should be added to the normal GTA directory. However, as mentioned before, the chaos mod may interfere with the effects of other mods. Hence, players are advised to use the chaos mode separately and might have to install Script Hook V.

Things get weird in our final GTA 5: Chaos Mod diary. https://t.co/9miJ0Zg1fI — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) June 25, 2021

gta 5 chaos mod experience pic.twitter.com/7zEbsIPTfc — andere (@4ndere) February 2, 2021

Script Hook is a video game utility that allows gamers to use GTA V script native functions in custom ASI plugins. Gamers can also simply add the ChaosMod.asi and the chaosmod folder into their GTA directory if they are not using any other mod. Finally, some users with tinnitus and other hearing issues reported that the mod effects caused seizure-like effects for them. Gamers may have to disable the following effects to resolve the issue:

Bubble Vision

Deep Fried

High Pitch

Also Read

For more information with respect to the chaos mod, the following official link can be viewed by gamers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar