Fans react to Rockstar's latest revelations for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

Rockstar Games has finally revealed more about GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. In a Newswire Community Update post, the developers uncovered a lot related to graphics, save transfers, new elements, etc.

Fans are happy that the developers are keeping their word and launching the game on the promised date of March 15. A further delay would have been really disappointing. The upcoming game will take advantage of better hardware on the new consoles. This article talks about the fans' reactions to the reveal.

Fans React as Rockstar reveals more of GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced

GTA News 🔴 RockstarINTEL.com @GTAonlineNews Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode will feature 3 brand new detailed graphics settings Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode will feature 3 brand new detailed graphics settings https://t.co/uHrtI1AloA

Once the Newswire post was made public, fans logged on and were quick to react to the new revelations.

Dudeman1984 @Dudeman1984Adam @GTAonlineNews What about pc and Xbox one @GTAonlineNews What about pc and Xbox one

The first question most gamers had was, 'What about PC?' This question was an obvious one because the E&E version has a lot of content updates like Hao's Workshop, new vehicles, etc. Thus, players had questions like, 'Will they be available on PC? If yes, will they be included at launch or later?' This is a valid question because the last time GTA 5 was upgraded on console (PS4 and Xbox One), the update took about a year to come to PC.

What a joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @GTAonlineNews Is just a pc port with 3D audio and the adaptive triggers for ps5What a joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @GTAonlineNews Is just a pc port with 3D audio and the adaptive triggers for ps5 What a joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Wn8zGx2K4K

Some players thought adding 3D audio and adaptive trigger support wasn't enough. PC players have been enjoying better graphics for so long.

I am a little underwhelmed. It should be a free upgrade considering it's not really offering much here. It looks okay, just not really worth investing into again. Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 https://t.co/fvmi1i9TcX Any thoughts on this?I am a little underwhelmed. It should be a free upgrade considering it's not really offering much here. It looks okay, just not really worth investing into again. twitter.com/rockstargames/… Any thoughts on this?I am a little underwhelmed. It should be a free upgrade considering it's not really offering much here. It looks okay, just not really worth investing into again. twitter.com/rockstargames/…

Many gamers feel that the upgrade makes no sense because with E&E, the game will just look like it's running on ultra settings on a PC. If this were a free upgrade, it might be viable, but for a paid expansion, it's quite underwhelming.

Another very important question fans had was regarding the cross-generation support. Meaning, whether the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to play with PS4 and Xbox One players. Unfortunately, that won't be possible as GTA E&E will be available on PS5 and players will be able to play it with other PS5 players who own the same version.

Josh Gaming @JoshGamnChannel @videotech_ I think it's a decent amount of an upgrade. What really sold me was the Ray tracing mode and performance RT mode. I was not expecting that. Plus there's higher resolution textures. That's enough for me to rebuy it. @videotech_ I think it's a decent amount of an upgrade. What really sold me was the Ray tracing mode and performance RT mode. I was not expecting that. Plus there's higher resolution textures. That's enough for me to rebuy it.

Some gamers do like the upgrade and think it is justified. The new game features multiple graphics modes like Fidelity, Performance, and Performance RT. These presets will take advantage of the next gen hardware on the new consoles. The resolution can also go up to 4k while giving out 30 fps. Gamers who are willing to compromise on visuals and opt for fluidity will also be happy as there will also be a middle ground available.

Then also sell digital for people who don’t already own a copy! But most own a copy nowadays! @videotech_ It should be free to people who own a version of GTAV and get it digitally and then sell the physical copies for people who want to pay money and get a copy maybe for a collection!Then also sell digital for people who don’t already own a copy! But most own a copy nowadays! @videotech_ It should be free to people who own a version of GTAV and get it digitally and then sell the physical copies for people who want to pay money and get a copy maybe for a collection! Then also sell digital for people who don’t already own a copy! But most own a copy nowadays!

The majority of gamers debating the price think that this should be a free upgrade for people who already own the game.

R E X X @rexxgta @videotech_ Would like to see some footage of actual gameplay, but regardless, I think it's a big step for us console users. GTA V and Online finally getting 60fps is something we really looked forward to :) @videotech_ Would like to see some footage of actual gameplay, but regardless, I think it's a big step for us console users. GTA V and Online finally getting 60fps is something we really looked forward to :)

A few GTA 5 gamers wish to see some gameplay footage and the request is quite justified. Gamers rarely buy games just by looking at screenshots, especially if it is an incremental upgrade over an existing game.

