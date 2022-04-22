GTA 5 fans are still reacting to Rockstar removing some old stereotypes

GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced Edition brought some unadvertised changes that have divided the community. These changes are related to a few stereotypes associated with trans people. The stereotypes have been removed and don't feature in the newest version of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, none of these changes have been applied to the old-gen versions of GTA 5.

Rockstar's removal of the stereotypes has been discussed extensively, so it only makes sense to check how the community feels about these changes.

Rockstar Games removes some old, unflattering content related to trans people from GTA 5 E&E

The above Reddit post gained a lot of traction when it was initially published, which was before several news websites started talking about the changes. The post is censored and requires the fan to click on it to see it. Once the post has been clicked on, the viewer will see that a certain toy has been changed in the E&E version of the game.

However, this is hardly the only change brought to the new edition.

Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud In new-gen GTAV/GTAO, Rockstar appear to have disabled the trans caricatures or “drag queens” from spawning outside Cockatoos. This could be following a plea from OutMakingGames last year. I hope this provides comfort to anyone who felt these NPCs depicted harmful stereotypes 🏳️‍⚧️ In new-gen GTAV/GTAO, Rockstar appear to have disabled the trans caricatures or “drag queens” from spawning outside Cockatoos. This could be following a plea from OutMakingGames last year. I hope this provides comfort to anyone who felt these NPCs depicted harmful stereotypes 🏳️‍⚧️

Some NPCs were removed as well. And perhaps Rockstar's recent actions are related to Out Making Games' plea from September 2021, which stated:

"Given the cultural impact GTA 5 has around the world, Rockstar has a social responsibility to your players (many of whom may be LGBTQ+), to your staff and to the world at large to not promote violence against trans and gender diverse people."

The characters are still available in Director Mode, but dialogue options related to these characters are no longer available.

Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud



PC vs PS5. Thanks The models still exist in Director Mode at the moment, but their dialogue options have been removed (presumably this means protagonist dialogue lines to these NPCs about using hormones etc are therefore unused now too).PC vs PS5. Thanks @SpiderVice for the PC screens. The models still exist in Director Mode at the moment, but their dialogue options have been removed (presumably this means protagonist dialogue lines to these NPCs about using hormones etc are therefore unused now too).PC vs PS5. Thanks @SpiderVice for the PC screens. https://t.co/rjkKkMfBtG

The old GTA 5 stereotypes weren't flattering, so it's understandable why some gamers were upset. The removal of these stereotypes has seen the rise of conflicting reactions in various online communities for several reasons.

Those who support the decision think the game is more respectful and inclusive now. On the other hand, those who dislike it have exhibited a dislike for censorship and brought up various aspects of the Grand Theft Auto series, such as how prevalent murder is.

Everybody has their own opinion on the matter, so it's necessary to offer different perspectives. However, some vocal gamers often don't have the best reputation when it comes to certain beliefs, so keep that in mind.

How has the community reacted?

OutMakingGames @OutMakingGames Last year we wrote an open letter to @Rockstar, calling on them to remove transphobic content from GTA 5’s next gen release. We’re thrilled to say that they have. Thank you to everyone at Rockstar who prioritized this issue. outmaking.games/news1/rockstar… Last year we wrote an open letter to @Rockstar, calling on them to remove transphobic content from GTA 5’s next gen release. We’re thrilled to say that they have. Thank you to everyone at Rockstar who prioritized this issue. outmaking.games/news1/rockstar…

Out Making Games was pleased with Rockstar's decision to remove problematic content. They'd made a plea for the company to remove inappropriate elements, so it's only natural that they were satisfied when they finally got what they wanted.

Unsurprisingly, they weren't the only ones happy with this decision.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL GTA 5 Remastered, which is now out on next-gen consoles, has removed many negative depictions of trans people from the game, including NPCs, an arcade item, and transphobic character dialogue. GTA 5 Remastered, which is now out on next-gen consoles, has removed many negative depictions of trans people from the game, including NPCs, an arcade item, and transphobic character dialogue. https://t.co/oFCCSTsOsk

Several Twitter users also shared the news all over the popular social media platform. The above post is one on a list of many, and it concisely states everything that GTA 5 fans need to know about the recent changes.

Some people offered a more amusing reaction than others. The above Reddit post saw serious traction recently, and it's part of a long and ongoing series where fans joke about Rockstar focusing on anything but GTA 6.

InfinityHimself @InfinityH1mself

They literally make fun of Americans Canadians Europeans Black People,White People Mexicans,British,Gay People, Corporations and CEOs why are they removing this specific thing? So stupid. The Censorship begins Kirsty Cloud @kirstycloud In new-gen GTAV/GTAO, Rockstar appear to have disabled the trans caricatures or “drag queens” from spawning outside Cockatoos. This could be following a plea from OutMakingGames last year. I hope this provides comfort to anyone who felt these NPCs depicted harmful stereotypes 🏳️‍⚧️ In new-gen GTAV/GTAO, Rockstar appear to have disabled the trans caricatures or “drag queens” from spawning outside Cockatoos. This could be following a plea from OutMakingGames last year. I hope this provides comfort to anyone who felt these NPCs depicted harmful stereotypes 🏳️‍⚧️ Rockstar makes stereotypes out of everyone and makes fun of everyoneThey literally make fun of Americans Canadians Europeans Black People,White People Mexicans,British,Gay People, Corporations and CEOs why are they removing this specific thing? So stupid. The Censorship begins twitter.com/kirstycloud/st… Rockstar makes stereotypes out of everyone and makes fun of everyoneThey literally make fun of Americans Canadians Europeans Black People,White People Mexicans,British,Gay People, Corporations and CEOs why are they removing this specific thing? So stupid. The Censorship begins twitter.com/kirstycloud/st…

Twitter is now home to thousands of opinions on this matter. A common view often shared on the popular platform is that GTA 5 shouldn't be censored or altered in any way. Overall, it's a divisive topic, especially when you consider that some fans worry about how "politically correct" GTA 6 will turn out to be.

