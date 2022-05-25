GTA 5 Free Fire mods: How to download, features, download link and more

Mods are what keep games interesting and replayable even after several years. This is especially true for GTA 5, given that Rockstar hasn't launched another Grand Theft Auto game since it was released.

Mods are frequently based on content from other games, and Free Fire is one such title that has been featured in several Grand Theft Auto 5 mods. This article contains all of the details necessary for players to obtain these mods.

Everything to know about Free Fire mods in GTA 5

Where to download the mods from

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game for mobile devices running on Android or iOS. It has a large and devoted fanbase who love the game, and especially its characters. Some Grand Theft Auto 5 modders have recreated these characters as well as items such as weapons and vehicles.

These can be found on a website called GTA5MODAZ.com. There are over 3000 mods available on the website, and many of them have been featured by content creators on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. One fact that players have to keep in mind is that none of these mods are free.

A lot of the mods on the website are based off of fan requests and feature content from popular and trending things. Mods based on Among Us, Poppy Playtime, Free Fire, Apex Legends, Disney movies, anime series, and more are available on GTA5MODAZ.

How much do the mods cost?

These mods are available in a variety of payment options. Some of these only require one-time payments, while others require monthly memberships. The individual mods cost $4.95, $9.95, $12.95, and $14.95, respectively. Meanwhile, the membership models have four tiers:

VIP membership - $17.95 (monthly)

$17.95 (monthly) Premium membership - $24.95 (monthly)

$24.95 (monthly) Diamond membership - $34.95 (monthly)

$34.95 (monthly) Lifetime access - $299 (one-time payment)

Each of these membership models comes with different advantages. A VIP membership simply offers discounts on paid mods, while the more expensive memberships allow custom requests, free mods, 24/7 support, and more.

Exploring some of these mods

Franklin riding a vehicle from Free Fire (Image via GTA5MODAZ.com)

The above picture highlights a vehicle mod that is based off of Free Fire. The car model is the Booyah Day Sports Car, and the detailing on it is incredible.

However, there are no additional details about the mod.This makes it difficult to determine if the car has any extra abilities or not. This particular mod is only accessible to those with a Diamond membership, and these players can also get it for free.

Are the mods worth buying?

The Sugar Skull Scythe from Free Fire (Image via GTA5MODAZ.com)

While these mods are quite unique and highly detailed, it's hard to recommend anyone to buy them. Mods are completely unofficial and made by individuals who are fans of the games themselves. As such, they're almost always free of cost. Selling them is usually considered unethical, and can also get the modders into legal trouble.

Besides, these mods, along with the membership services sold on GTA5MODAZ, are quite high. There are mods with much more effort put into them that are available for free.

Note: This article solely uses the views and opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul