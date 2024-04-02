GTA 5 mod adds 100 new missions: Everything you must know

There's a GTA 5 mod that adds 100 new missions to Story Mode, making it perfect for those who want to keep playing with the singleplayer protagonists even after the campaign ends. If you thought the story length of Grand Theft Auto 5 wasn't big enough, or you simply wanted to try out new scenarios in the game, you should try out this mod.

GTA 5 modders have been consistently impressing the player community with their creations, and this is another such example of it. So while you wait for GTA 6 to release, there's no harm in trying out this GTA 5 mod that adds 100 new missions to the game.

GTA 5 mod introduces 100 new missions to the game

The GTA 5 mod that adds 100 new missions to the singleplayer Story Mode is called "alebal3 missions pack," made by a modder named "alebal." With the mod installed, you can play these missions with the three Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode protagonists — Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. It also allows you to play with several other GTA characters such as Lamar, Lester, Ron, Wade, Amanda, Jimmy, Tracy, and more.

According to the mod description, there are a slew of new abilities and things you can do:

"You can go into vehicles as passenger, go inside interiors, open doors, hack PC and safes, use new vehicles, interact with new characters, and the missions are much more complex and improved thanks to a lot of new features."

The alebal3 missions pack mod was made with the help of Mission Maker, which is a GTA 5 mod script (created by a modder named "aimles") that allows modders to make their own missions for the game.

alebal has also made other mission packs, like alebal3 and alebal4. The former has 50 new missions whereas the latter adds 90 of them.

An important thing that players should note is that although alebal3 missions pack adds 100 new missions, only 50 of these are available for free. The full version can be downloaded after paying a small donation to the mod author. However, the amount of content you can get for free is impressive.

Grand Theft Auto 5 mods require a great deal of skill, and modders put in a lot of time and effort into their work. The result is that the player community gets to experience such amazing new content. Some GTA 5 mods make the game more immersive, while others aim to add quality-of-life features or fresh new content. All these have ensured that the 10-year-old game is still alive and well and entertaining players to this day.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like playing new missions in GTA 5? Yes Not really 0 votes View Discussion