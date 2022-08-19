GTA 5 NaturalVision Evolved graphics mod launches early access beta for free

NaturalVision Evolved is an impressive graphics mod for GTA 5 that used to be available only to Patreons. It's now part of an early access single-player beta. Those who want a download link to the mod can check the following hyperlink:

With that being said, the article will highlight this GTA 5 mod and showcase the creator's official video hyping up this free release. Keep in mind that the above hyperlink is free and is not set to expire at any time. While it should be obvious, it's worth noting that this impressive graphics mod is only available for PC players.

Free NaturalVision Evolved: An amazing GTA 5 graphics mod

The above video goes up to 4K resolution, and it looks phenomenal. It's nearly three minutes long and showcases a montage of various locations and times intended to highlight how realistic this graphics mod is supposed to be. It was released on August 18, 2022, which is the same day the early access single-player beta came out.

It is worth reiterating that players don't have to be a Patreon member for Razed Mods to get NaturalVision Evolved. The above video contains various links, one of which takes them to his website. On that website is a link for the actual download, which is what readers saw at the beginning of this article.

The following image will show what the download page looks like.

This is what the download page looks like (Image via Easyupload.io)

Once GTA 5 players are on that page, they can simply click on the "Download with High Speed" option to get started. The file size amounts to 6.23 GB, which is understandable, given how much NaturalVision Evolved changes visually. No log-ins are necessary to download this graphics mod.

The project has been around for nearly five years and was previously locked behind a paywall. However, GTA 5 players can now get it for free, even if it's still in the beta phase. Razed has over 13,000 Patreons, so it's quite clear that many gamers love graphics mods like the one shown above.

Another screenshot worth sharing (Image via Razed Mods)

Razed describes the project as:

"...a work-in-progress visual overhaul mod that is currently in the early access stage."

It's still in active development and will get a full release at an unspecified date in the future. Razed usually shares information on his Discord, although the popularity of NaturalVision Evolved should ensure coverage on Twitter as well.

Another good screenshot (Image via Razed Mods)

As far as top-tier free graphics mods go, there isn't much competition in terms of complete overhauls like NaturalVision Evolved. Therefore, it's not surprising that GTA 5 players used to pay for it, considering its quality.

Curious GTA 5 players should give this mod a chance, especially since the single-player beta is free. If one isn't satisfied with it, they can simply uninstall it. Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that this is the first time NaturalVision Evolved has been available for free.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

