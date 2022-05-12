How to enhance GTA 5's vanilla graphics with mods

GTA 5 is almost a decade old, and the game still manages to hold its own in every way. However, since it's an old game, it doesn't always meet today's standards in terms of graphics. This is where mods come in.

The modding community makes sure there are plenty of mods to go around, all of which visually enhance the game. These mods could offer realistic graphics, bright and vibrant graphics, 4K resolution textures, ray tracing, and more. This article will discuss how to go about the process of making your game look amazing.

This is how you enhance GTA 5's graphics with mods

The game can be modded to any extent. However, the specifications of the PC/laptop matter a lot. Not all systems can run all mods. With mods, many of them can be used at the same time. Some mods are just usable in Story mode, whereas others are universal and can be used across Online, RP, and Story.

The first thing gamers will need to enhance the game's graphics is a modding tool. This is the platform on which the mods will operate. Simply typing the name of a modding tool like Script Hook, OpenIV, or Mod Manager will help locate the download links.

Gamers can download the tools from their official websites or simply visit GTA5-mods. It is a place that houses a lot of mods.

The installation procedure after the download of the modding tool is quite straightforward. Once the installation is complete, follow these steps:

Open Steam/Epic Games

Go into the main directory, which houses the game

Open the downloaded modding tool

A small dialog box will pop up asking which game needs to be modded. Select Grand Theft Auto 5 Windows.

Browse to the location of the main directory of the game; refer to the path on the open folder.

On hitting next, the tool will verify the files, and hitting continue twice will start the install.

To make things more convenient, creating a mods folder within the game directory is advised.

Once the modding tool is integrated, a few more things need to be installed. To do this:

Open the tool and enter edit mode

Go to tools, and then the ASI manager

From there, install the ASI loader, OPENIV.ASI, and openCamera (pertains to OPENIV modding tool).

Installing a mod onto the modding tool

Once the modding tool is ready, it's time to get some mods going. Graphics and vehicle mods are probably the most downloaded for this game. There are graphics mods for all systems with specs low and high.

To download graphics mods, gamers can visit GTA5-mods. After picking a mod, simply clicking download will start the procedure. Once downloaded:

Open the file using 7-zip/Winrar

Locate the install folder and unzip the file in a created folder

Do the same for the uninstall file as well

Open the modding tool

Navigate to package installer

Browse to the unzipped folder

Select the install file

Launch the game

Once the game is launched after the installation, there will be a slight delay while the mod integrates itself with the game. When you're inside the game, there will be specific buttons to bring up the mod menu; it is F5 for the OpenIV tool. The small menu will enable gamers to custom-tune the graphics to their preferences.

Some of the best GTA 5 graphics mods are:

GTA 5 remake mod

Visual V mod

GTA Realism mod

GTA Redux mod

Natural Vision Remastered mod

These are just a few. There are many other mods that can be used to enhance the in-game graphics. Gamers may even consider trying shaders.

