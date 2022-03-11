GTA 5 does not offer a free upgrade on the PS5

Many GTA 5 fans have a question regarding the upcoming port: whether or not they can get a free upgrade for previously owning the game on the PS5. The answer is no. There haven't been any specific discounts or freebies for owning the game in the past. If one wishes to obtain the game, they will have to buy it like anybody else.

That said, the game is available at a low price of $9.99 until June 14, 2022. After that date, the game's price will go up to $39.99. Similarly, the standalone version of GTA Online is available for free to PS5 players until June 14, 2022. Its price will go up to $19.99 afterward.

GTA 5 won't be available for free for PS5 players who already own the game

IGN Deals @IGNDeals There isn't an upgrade path for those who own a copy already. Purchases of GTA 5 includes GTA Online. But, GTA Online as a standalone will be free for PS5, and costs $9.99 on Xbox. There isn't an upgrade path for those who own a copy already. Purchases of GTA 5 includes GTA Online. But, GTA Online as a standalone will be free for PS5, and costs $9.99 on Xbox.

Unfortunately, gamers who already own GTA 5 on another platform will find no upgrade path for the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S ports. The current prices won't be altered based on whether the player previously owned the game or not.

There was no announcement that the game would ever be a free upgrade for players who already owned the game. Yet, that hasn't stopped some gamers from being disappointed.

Strobed-Emperor Daveth ヅ @KingDaveth Rockstar Games not giving a free update for GTA 5 and Online has got to be the saltiest fucking thing I've ever heard lmao. They literally did it last time when the PC version came out. They want people to pay for something they already have. Rockstar Games not giving a free update for GTA 5 and Online has got to be the saltiest fucking thing I've ever heard lmao. They literally did it last time when the PC version came out. They want people to pay for something they already have.

Naturally, some players aren't happy with this news. Several fans are sick of what they perceive as Rockstar milking the game for all its worth. It's worth noting that there aren't too many changes announced for the game yet. All the fans have at the moment are:

Three graphics modes

General optimizations

The ability to use platform-specific features like Haptic Feedback on the PS5

GTA Golden⚜️/news🌴 #SaveRedDeadOnline @rockstarnews18 GTA 5 PS4 vs PS5 now say what you want but I personally think this is a good upgrade and worth the 10 dollars price tag. Also for regulars who play the game on PS5 this update could really come in handy and allow them to get their consoles money’s worth. GTA 5 PS4 vs PS5 now say what you want but I personally think this is a good upgrade and worth the 10 dollars price tag. Also for regulars who play the game on PS5 this update could really come in handy and allow them to get their consoles money’s worth. https://t.co/OEVDl5kNG4

However, some gamers find the current discount to be worth the price. It's merely a subjective matter. Everybody will have a different opinion on whether or not GTA 5 is worth getting on these next-gen consoles. If one wanted to get the game, they best do so now while it's only $9.99.

Basic information on the upcoming port

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, get details on rewards for migrating your GTA Online character from PS4 or Xbox One, the new GTA Online Career Builder, and more: Pre-loading for GTAV and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available.Plus, get details on rewards for migrating your GTA Online character from PS4 or Xbox One, the new GTA Online Career Builder, and more: rsg.ms/9254f13 Pre-loading for GTAV and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is now available.Plus, get details on rewards for migrating your GTA Online character from PS4 or Xbox One, the new GTA Online Career Builder, and more: rsg.ms/9254f13 https://t.co/wR87mwQKrV

Although there is no free upgrade, some gamers might still be interested in getting GTA 5 on the PS5. Here is some basic information that they should understand:

Pre-orders: Currently available

Currently available Pre-loading: Currently available

Currently available Price: $9.99 (becomes $39.99 after June 14, 2022)

$9.99 (becomes $39.99 after June 14, 2022) Release Date: March 14/15 2022 (depending on where the player lives)

Story mode transfer will also be possible for a one-time migration. Likewise, players can also transfer their GTA Online progress over.

