GTA 5 does not offer a free upgrade on the PS5

Many GTA 5 fans have a question regarding the upcoming port: whether or not they can get a free upgrade for previously owning the game on the PS5. The answer is no. There haven't been any specific discounts or freebies for owning the game in the past. If one wishes to obtain the game, they will have to buy it like anybody else.
That said, the game is available at a low price of $9.99 until June 14, 2022. After that date, the game's price will go up to $39.99. Similarly, the standalone version of GTA Online is available for free to PS5 players until June 14, 2022. Its price will go up to $19.99 afterward.
GTA 5 won't be available for free for PS5 players who already own the game
Unfortunately, gamers who already own GTA 5 on another platform will find no upgrade path for the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S ports. The current prices won't be altered based on whether the player previously owned the game or not.
There was no announcement that the game would ever be a free upgrade for players who already owned the game. Yet, that hasn't stopped some gamers from being disappointed.
Naturally, some players aren't happy with this news. Several fans are sick of what they perceive as Rockstar milking the game for all its worth. It's worth noting that there aren't too many changes announced for the game yet. All the fans have at the moment are:
- Three graphics modes
- General optimizations
- The ability to use platform-specific features like Haptic Feedback on the PS5
However, some gamers find the current discount to be worth the price. It's merely a subjective matter. Everybody will have a different opinion on whether or not GTA 5 is worth getting on these next-gen consoles. If one wanted to get the game, they best do so now while it's only $9.99.
Basic information on the upcoming port
Although there is no free upgrade, some gamers might still be interested in getting GTA 5 on the PS5. Here is some basic information that they should understand:
- Pre-orders: Currently available
- Pre-loading: Currently available
- Price: $9.99 (becomes $39.99 after June 14, 2022)
- Release Date: March 14/15 2022 (depending on where the player lives)
Story mode transfer will also be possible for a one-time migration. Likewise, players can also transfer their GTA Online progress over.
Q. Which console do you like more?
PS5
Xbox Series X|S