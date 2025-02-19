GTA 5 Online patch notes (February 19, 2025)

Rockstar Games dropped a brand new GTA 5 Online patch today, February 19, 2025. It was, notably, released for only one of the title's many compatible platforms. Patch notes for the same have also been released on the developer's support website, but they do not reveal much in detail. Based on what has been mentioned, it should help to improve the game.

Additionally, a reputed insider suggested that Rockstar might be integrating a Discord feature into Grand Theft Auto 5. It is worth noting that the developer's official Discord server went live just a few days ago.

New GTA 5 Online patch notes mention general fixes for stability and security

Not much has been revealed in detail by the patch notes (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released a new GTA 5 Online update today, February 19, 2025, only for the title's PC port. The related patch notes only state that general fixes for stability and security have been implemented, as can be seen in the image above.

This may not seem significant, but such patches are important for ensuring a seamless experience for all players.

Before this, another update came out earlier this month on the 6th (for all platforms, contrary to today's patch), and that too implemented some fixes, such as players being unable to claim a free Ocelot Virtue after completing The Last Dose DLC missions. The February 6, 2025 GTA 5 Online update also introduced three new Drift Races, and made three more cars compatible with the Drift Tuning modification.

Apart from today's officially relayed information, players have more to expect, as Tez2, a highly reliable Rockstar Games insider and data miner, has suggested that the developer is working on integrating Discord Rich Presence in Grand Theft Auto 5. For those unaware, this feature shows what a player is doing in a game on their Discord profile.

Rockstar is reportedly integrating Discord Rich Presence in Grand Theft Auto 5, as per reputed insider (Image via X/@TezFunz2)

However, there is no mention of this in the GTA 5 Online patch notes released today. Tez2 also states this has not been enabled just yet, and requires a launcher update.

As stated earlier, Rockstar Games recently launched its official Discord server. This happened just before the February 12, 2025 PlayStation State of Play event, and the presence of a Grand Theft Auto 6 channel on the server caught fans' attention.

Rockstar's announcement of its official Discord server in a Newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

The official announcement for the Discord server arrived many hours later in a GTA Online weekly update Newswire post on February 13. It is incredibly easy to join, and currently has over a whopping 200,000 members.

