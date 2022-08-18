Returning GTA 5 player makes interesting discovery about in-game police AI

One of the great things about the GTA franchise is the little touches that make the game feel realistic and alive. A Reddit user named u/Technical-Ad1059 recently returned to the game after a few years and noticed something fascinating.

While driving around, they glimpsed a motorcycle cop just sitting by the road, using their radar to try and catch drivers speeding. It’s this level of attention to detail that keeps fans coming back to the Rockstar title.

Check out the post below:

GTA 5 player discovers shocking attention to detail with in-world cops

This wasn’t just a cop doing nothing in Los Santos, though. What made this interesting was that the officer had his binoculars out and actively observed passersby. Technical-Ad1059 wasn’t the only one that found some motorcycle cops actively looking for troublemakers.

Another Redditor pointed out as many places as they could possibly think of, showing exactly how much effort Rockstar Games puts into the GTA games. Quite a few cars and motorcycles actively patrol areas or have speed traps, where they try to catch people out.

Others would agree, pointing out that they have seen some of these bikes themselves and also that near the metro side strip club, an undercover cop waits and looks for criminals.

Among these spots are opposite the river at Fort Zancudo and near the prison on Route 68. Both spots have cops observing traffic and looking for violators to chase down.

While some may complain about minor glitches in GTA games, this is where the game truly shines. The single-player experience is incredible, and it’s clear that Rockstar Games took the time to create a true-to-life experience when it comes to the authorities.

Even though GTA 5 is almost ten years old, fans are still finding things they didn’t notice before, and while it’s not news to everyone, it’s still something the fans appreciate. Fans may not notice many minute details while driving around, causing chaos.

In this case, it’s how quickly the cops show up while players are speeding around. With this particular revelation in mind, it’s likely that, while a player is off doing 100 down the highway, a cop was nearby in their undercover car, waiting to punish people for not following the rules of the road. While these cops don’t ticket speeding drivers, it’s something that would make the game even more realistic.

It’s an aspect Rockstar excels at when it comes to developing its open-world games. When driving older cars, the brakes occasionally squeak, showing off their age, and if Franklin is with his dog, Chop, he’ll open the door for his pet before moving on and getting out himself.

It’s the little details that make the game worth revisiting over and over. Even if it’s something small like a different dialog after failing and retrying a mission, other details make the game so memorable.

If players rob the same store repeatedly, the cashiers will remember you and have cops waiting so they don’t get held up again. Even the characters have plenty of attention to detail, such as Michael and Amanda and their marriage that is falling apart. Replaying the game can show some interesting dialog by taking Amanda out for a drink.

GTA 5 is such a fascinating game, and while it’s not the only game Rockstar has developed that has this level of detail, it’s one that people are constantly coming back to and learning things they didn’t discover the first time around. No matter how many replays a player goes through, there's a good chance they'll notice something new.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi