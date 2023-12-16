GTA 5 RP FiveM devs Cfx.re shares Community Pulse update (December 2023)

The GTA 5 RP FiveM devs have released the latest Community Pulse update for this month. In a tweet shared by the official account, they released information about the ongoing activities and events while also wishing the fans happy holidays.

The recent post detailed the current events and shared details about the plan for the upcoming year.

This article will cover everything that was revealed.

FiveM devs Cfx.re has great news for GTA 5 RP fans

As mentioned before, the recent Community Pulse informed the fans of the ongoing Grand Theft Auto RP Twitch event and their plans for the future. The whole Pulse was divided into several parts. While the community is still exploring the GTA Online Chop Shop update, the RP developers have shared a lot of details with the public.

The GTA RP Week on Twitch

To celebrate a great year, the FiveM devs are hosting a GTA RP Week on Twitch where streamers playing FiveM from around the world will be featured on Twitch’s front page. This is huge because Rockstar Games and Twitch have come together to reward the community for their continuous support.

Anyone who wishes to participate in this event will need to join it between December 15 and December 21, 2023.

Share the best clips

You have a higher chance to get highlighted by FiveM if you share your favorite clips from the ongoing GTA RP Week on Twitch.

You can use #gtarpweek on X (formerly Twitter) and have a chance to get the clip highlighted by the official account. On the other hand, you can also join the dedicated Discord server to share your favorite moments.

Development Updates

The post also shared some of the major development updates that they rolled out these past few months. Below is a list of the things that were mentioned in the post:

Improved both the FiveM and RedM game clients and services.

Improved the GitHub experience.

Completely refactored the game build scripts.

Added a pagination system to counter Keymaster issues.

Added a search bar to quickly find assets by author or asset name.

Improved user experience for most common admin tasks.

Released a Timecycle Editor for RedM.

These were all the events and changes that were mentioned in the latest Community Pulse update. Hopefully, Rockstar Games also release some new information about Grand Theft Auto 6 soon.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited about the ongoing Rockstar Games x Twitch event? Yes No 0 votes