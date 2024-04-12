GTA 5 RP FiveM devs share a brand new update: Bug fixes, Discord support, and more

Cfx.re, the team behind what is arguably the most popular GTA 5 RP server host, FiveM, has uploaded a new Community Pulse blog sharing updates related to the platform. These include various fixes and improvements, details on developer documentation, changes to the official Discord server, infrastructure improvements, as well as highlights related to the txAdmin Live Console that is used for managing important admin actions.

Cfx.re was acquired by Rockstar Games back in August 2023 and has implemented various changes to their server policies ever since. Let's take a closer look at the latest GTA 5 RP FiveM dev Community Pulse blog.

GTA 5 RP server host FiveM's dev Cfx.re shares new updates via latest Community Pulse blog

GTA 5 RP FiveM dev's latest Community Pulse blog begins with updates related to Cfx.re's official Discord server. The existing channel categories have been updated and some new ones created. Permissions have been reviewed along with the Onboarding feature getting re-enabled.

Cfx.re's live agents have also started working on tickets. The first iteration of agents’ internal tooling has been deployed with more planned improvements set to arrive in the future. Active infrastructure outages will, notably, be displayed on the support website in real-time.

Other significant fixes and improvements to the platform can be noted in the following images:

List of important fixes and improvements 1/2 (Image via forum.cfx.re)

List of important fixes and improvements 2/2 (Image via forum.cfx.re)

As far as the txAdmin Live Console is concerned, the FiveM dev mentions having introduced some much-requested quality of life enhancements to important admin actions. These include player management along with bans, warnings, and improvements to the Live Console itself.

The new Players and History pages allow filtering and scrolling through all players and bans/warnings, respectively. Additionally, a history and bookmarks sidebar has been added to the console.

It is also worth noting that the developer documentation survey, which was mentioned in the GTA 5 RP server host dev's previous Community Pulse blog, has now been released. Those interested in participating can do so by clicking on the following link:

Cfx.re documentation survey

Finally, the latest Cfx.re Community Pulse blog mentions performance improvements to several back-end services with some being migrated to new content delivery networks and more being planned for the near future.

Infrastructure-related updates from the latest Community Pulse (Image via forum.cfx.re)

Interestingly, a few of their services were under attack recently, which led to server outages. However, they have been working on improving filtering and ensuring a faster recovery of their services from such failures.

GTA 5RP servers provide a new dimension to the 2013 title's gameplay on PC. There are multiple servers to try in 2024 with some of the best ones being hosted on Cfx.re's FiveM mod client to keep you entertained while you wait for the GTA 6 release date.

