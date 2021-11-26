Where to find a tank in GTA 5 story mode

GTA 5 players can always maintain their dominance with a powerful tank.

While they are considerably outdated in online mode, tanks will have their use in story mode. GTA 5 players will blast away through pretty much anything. However, it's not going to be easy finding these vehicles. These military beasts are exceedingly rare in Los Santos.

Tanks are highly destructive weapons in GTA 5 story mode. There are a few methods that players can use to acquire them. Sadly, most of these will be absurdly difficult. Of course, players can never go wrong with a tank. They should definitely have one in their garage, if they haven't already.

Here is how GTA 5 players can find a tank in the story mode

Unlike the classic installments, GTA 5 does not spawn tanks via cheats. That means players cannot take the easy way out. Finding a tank will be a real challenge in the story mode. Here's what GTA 5 players should know before they make their attempt.

Steal it from Fort Zancudo

This is arguably the hardest method to acquite a tank. Fort Zancudo is heavily guarded by the military, not to mention it's located in a secluded area. GTA 5 players will have to give it all they got if they want to steal a tank.

Once the player enters the military base, it's going to be a struggle to survive. The military will send Rhino tanks after them. These results can be deadly, since tanks will shoot directly at the player. Tanks can be stolen, but the real challenge is making it out alive.

GTA 5 players should take their stolen tanks to a hangar. Since most garages will not fit this vehicle, Sandy Shores Airfield is the best location. Players should also bring extra weapons and armor if they want to defend themselves. Unsurprisingly, the military will do everything it takes to put the player down.

Buy it from Warstock Cache and Carry

Alternatively, GTA 5 players can go online to buy a tank. Warstock Cache and Carry has some available in stock. Rhino tanks cost $3,000,000 in the GTA 5 story mode. This is considerably more expensive than its online counterpart, which only costs half as much.

It's unlikely the player will have this much cash before the end of the game. What they can do is make good use of their stocks. This can be done with Lester's Assassinations, which is arguably the most reliable way to make money.

