Where is the military base in GTA 5?

For players new to GTA 5, they can check out a secret military base in Fort Zancudo.

The vast majority of GTA games have restricted areas for users to explore. Military bases are some of the most common.

Given the high levels of secrecy, they entice gamers to check them out. GTA 5 is an open-world title with tons of locations to visit. One of them is Fort Zancudo.

GTA 5 players can find this military base in Blaine County. It doesn't hold much storyline importance. The military base only shows up in an optional heist setup (Cargobob).

Nonetheless, GTA 5 gamers can steal multiple pieces of military equipment. They just need to find Fort Zancudo.

Where can GTA 5 players find the military base?

Fort Zancudo is far from human civilization, and GTA 5 users can take a trip to Blaine County. However, they will need firepower, as the military base will not take too kindly to strangers.

Location of Fort Zancudo

GTA 5 players can find this military base right near the bottom of Mount Josiah, on the northwest side of the GTA 5 map. Fort Zancudo is surrounded by a river, and they can access it through the Route 1 highway. However, gamers will be stopped by military personnel.

What is inside Fort Zancudo?

High-security fences surround the military base, and it is heavily guarded at various checkpoints. GTA 5 gamers will find an airstrip here. Like all military bases, it has standard barracks and hangars.

Below are some common vehicles in Fort Zancudo, in addition to their locations:

Barracks (parking lots)

(parking lots) Barracks Semi (parking lots)

(parking lots) Besra (hangars)

(hangars) Buzzard (north of the runway)

(north of the runway) Cargobob (helipads)

(helipads) Crusader (parking lots)

(parking lots) Fire Truck (fire station)

(fire station) P-996 LAZER (patrols the skies, hangars)

(patrols the skies, hangars) Rhino (patrols the area)

(patrols the area) Titan (north of the runway)

Since it's a restricted area, Fort Zancudo cannot be explored freely. Users should know what they're doing before they enter the compound.

Be careful when entering

GTA 5 players will attract unwanted attention if they arrive at the military base. The wanted level depends on their actions. If they briefly fly over the base, they will get two stars. This also applies to non-lethal usage of weapons.

Gamers will get four stars if they are found trespassing. Using a flying vehicle is dangerous since the military will send a few P-996 LAZERs. They use heat-seeking missiles to blow up enemies, and soldiers will fire at ground-level hostile targets. Users need to plan their escapes very carefully.

They need to prepare themselves if they intend to steal military vehicles. It's a good idea to bring extra weapons and armor. Players should also have an exit route in mind. Armored vehicles will significantly help protect them.

It's not going to be easy getting into Fort Zancudo. However, it can be a real challenge for players if they are up for it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

