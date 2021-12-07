GTA 5 streamer attempts to go from broke to a trillionaire in a single video

Nought is a GTA 5 streamer known for his exciting content. He is famous for making videos on content where he uses mods to make exciting scenarios. In the video, he makes Franklin go from broke to trillionaire in a single game-day.

This video was made with mods being used in GTA 5, which increases the speed of making a trillion dollars in the game. Nought used a series of modded missions to make money to achieve his dream of being a trillionaire.

Diving into how Nought made a trillion dollars in one day in GTA 5

The video starts with Franklin being drunk and wobbling around while making his way to Simeon's garage. Simeon gives Franklin the task of stealing a car and bringing it back. When Franklin sets off on the mission, he finds the car with the owner standing next to it. Franklin then knocks the owner with a punch and takes the car to Simeon. That's how Franklin makes his first $50,000.

Franklin goes to the Ammu-nation store in GTA 5 and loads up on weapons with that money. He picks up an RPG, a shotgun, a minigun and a rifle. After buying the guns, he hits a bank and breaks into the vault.

In the vault, he finds stacks of gold and each bar of gold is worth $100 million. After getting loot, he escapes with $10 billion. He then finds the route to the sewers and hides in one of the tunnels.

His next step was to build Arcadius business center in GTA 5. He spends one billion dollars buying the property and then trading. He purchased $24 million shares in the airline company FlyUS. His next step was to go to the airport in GTA 5 and destroy all other planes at Los Santos International Airport to take out the competition.

Then Franklin went on a plane heist. The parked plane was at the far corner of the airport. It was set to deliver money to another country. After taking out all the enemies and hacking through the plane's security, he successfully loots it, adding $10 billion to his net worth. He then loots an ATM on the way back, making an additional $2.9 million.

After robbing the ATM, he acquired a few businesses, including a chicken shop, Diamond Resort, and the Prison. The next part of his plan is to do a train robbery by breaking the brake cylinders to stop the train. Franklin's next move is to loot the train from which he makes $80 billion and invest it into FlyUS stocks.

Franklin does another bank heist and steals the plane, but the cops get called. Once he leaves the bank, the police realize that he is the prison owner. So they left him alone. His final heist is in North Yankton, where he breaks into Bobcat Security, stealing diamonds and cash. He deleted the CCTV footage and returned to Los Santos.

Upon reaching Los Santos, he checked the stock market and sold his stocks to make a little over a trillion dollars. With his newfound wealth, Franklin bought the mansion he always wanted along with all the best cars.

