GTA 5 streamer Nought collects secret money trucks in the game using mods

This time around, GTA 5 streamer Nought is on a mission to make some big money in the game using mods. He plans to steal a number of vehicles that are used for transporting money, for Simeon.

Nought is well known for videos in which he uncovers all types of secret and hidden vehicles in the game. One of his more recent videos saw him hunting down rare golden supercars in GTA 5 using mods.

This article will talk about Nought collecting secret money trucks in GTA 5 using mods.

Nought completes a GTA 5 challenge for Simeon, makes $750,000,000 in one go

Nought is perhaps the most popular of all GTA 5 mod streamers. In this latest GTA 5 mod video, playing as Franklin, Simeon tasks him with collecting six Gruppe6 vehicles that are full of cash and returning them to Franklin's house in Vinewood. Players know the Gruppe6 vans from the Diamond Casino Heist set-up mission.

Starting off, Nought heads to the city where he discovers a new-looking underground car park, which introduces him to the first vehicle. It's a Gruppe6 van that looks like an airport car with a siren on top, which coincidently has millions of dollars in the back. He quickly brings it home before going in search of more Gruppe6 vehicles.

The second vehicle is located in moments and turns out to be a Gruppe6 Riot Control Vehicle. It is an impressive and huge truck fitted with a water cannon and front plow. He takes the mammoth vehicle home where it barely fits in the driveway.

The GTA 5 RCV (Image via Nought/YouTube)

Nought heads next to collect vehicle number three, the armored express van. The back of the van is full of gold bars, which he swiftly takes back to Simeon at Franklin's house.

The next two vehicles are the smallest ones, a three-wheeled, one-seater vehicle found at the port. Another is an actual Gruppe6 golf cart at the gold course with a security guard driver, that is stuffed with millions of dollars.

The Gruppe6 Golf Caddy (Image via Nought/YouTube)

After Nought brings them back to Simeon, he heads out to collect car number six, a Gruppe6 Bravado Buffalo. He finds the car at the police station and faces no resistance, enabling him to steal the car with ease. The Bravado Buffalo, looks very slick when being driven around at breakneck speeds of over 140mph.

Just when fans thought this great GTA 5 mod video was over, Simeon tells Nought about one last bonus vehicle, and a limited amount of time to find it.

The streamer tells his viewers that the video needs more likes before he can find the bonus vehicle. And it seems to work as he cuts to the final Gruppe6 van parked behind the Vinewood sign, not that far from Franklin's house. It is a premium version of the classic stockade security truck.

Nought's collection of Gruppe6 vehicles (Image via Nought/YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

Nought brings the stockade home while marveling at how nice it looks and how it is stacked with crate upon crate with cash. After collecting all of the trucks, Nought goes to get paid by Simeon and receives a whopping $750,000,000, all in a day's work.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan