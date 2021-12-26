GTA 5 streamer Nought collects Transformers cars in the game using mods

The ability to customize GTA 5 with mods makes it a prime choice for streaming, and popular streamers often showcase unique new mods every other day. Nought is one such popular GTA streamer who is renowned for his mod highlight videos. In his latest video, he has been showing off a number of Transformers mods for the game.

Nought has often highlighted mods that involve items and characters from pop culture, including superheroes and movie characters. This isn't even the first time that he has featured Transformers mods in his videos. This article discusses his latest GTA 5 Transformers mod video.

Nought displays Transformers cars in his latest GTA 5 stream

Here's the list of transformers that can be seen in the above video:

Bumblebee

Sideswipe

Bluestreak

Optimus Prime

Megatron

Ratchet

Sunstreaker

Barricade

Hound

Nought captures each of them using a stun gun, in the order given above. He then brings them over to Simeon Yetarian who is supposed to sell them for profit. He steals Bumblebee, Sunstreaker, Ratchet and Hound from car conventions, Bluestreak from in front of a police station, Sideswipe from a private garage, and Barricade from a police garage.

Viewers can see Optimus Prime and Megatron are engaged in a verbal debate when Nought closes in on them. Nought then calls Lamar to transport Megatron while he drives away Optimus Prime (while playing as Franklin). However, he finds Lamar dead when he arrives at Simeon's location.

There are plenty of Transformers mods for GTA 5 and this one includes several different transformers. For example, the versions of Bumblebee, Sideswipe, Barricade, Hound and Ratchet seen in Nought's video are from the live-action Transformers movie series. Meanwhile, Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bluestreak and Sunstreaker seem to be from other literature.

There are countless variations of the same Transformer for GTA 5, such as for Optimus Prime, Megatron, and Bumblebee. Nought, however, seems to have used plenty of paid mods to make this video. That is, some of the Transformers mods featured here cannot be downloaded for free.

Here are the list of paid Transformers mods for GTA 5 that has been used in Nought's video along with their download links:

Nought never provides the links to any of the mods featured in his GTA 5 videos. As such, it becomes difficult to find the specific mods that he has used in a particular video. As a result, this article doesn't contain the download link to the modded Sideswipe. The other download links given below might not be the ones from the video as well:

Most of these are add-on NPCs or vehicles that are quite easy to install in GTA 5 Story Mode.

