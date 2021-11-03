×
Create
Notifications

How to install mods in GTA 5: All you need to know

There are a plethora of mods to be installed in GTA 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)
There are a plethora of mods to be installed in GTA 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rajarshi Acharya
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 03, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Feature

Mods have always been one of the most enjoyable aspects of the GTA series. The games are of the sandbox open-world variety and offer a plethora of possibilities. With the help of mods, these possibilities are amplified even further.

Installing mods in GTA 5 necessitates the use of specific tools, as well as the memorization of a few simple steps. This has been made simpler thanks to a large and active modding community. Players can use this guide to learn some of the fundamentals of GTA 5 modding.

A complete guide to installing mods in GTA 5

Mods for GTA 5 include vehicle mods, ASI mods, .NET scripts, trainers, and package installers, among others. To get a mod to run in GTA 5, players will need to use a different strategy for each type. Before downloading any mods, players must first download and install a program called OpenIV.

How to get OpenIV and install it on the PC

How to install and run OpenIV on a computer:

  • Players will require a legitimate copy of GTA 5, which can be purchased through Steam or the Epic Games Store.
  • Download OpenIV from the official website. OpenIV must be launched after the first installation, and the GTA 5 directory must be selected.
  • Go to Tools > ASI Manager and install all of the plugins, including ASI Loader, OpenIV.asi, and openCamera (optional).
  • To get the mods to operate correctly, players might need to download Script Hook V. All downloaded files must be stored in the main directory of GTA 5.

Note: Before modifying the game files, players should always create a backup of the original files.

For replacement mods

Steps:

  • To begin with, players have to create a subdirectory called "mods" in the main directory of GTA 5.
  • Then, within the "mods" folder, users need to construct a series of folders that correspond to the sequence of the latest patchday folder inside "update" in the main directory.
  • Here's how to put the folders in the right order: dlcpacks > the current patchday folder > mods > update > x64 (for example: patchday20ng).
  • They must copy the dlc.rpf file from the most recent patchday's update folder and put it into the mods' newly-formed patchday folder.

For add-on mods

After creating all the folders mentioned above, follow these steps:

  • Copy and paste the update.rpf file from the update folder in the main directory to mods > update.
  • Add-on modifications will include a folder with the name of the modified vehicle or weapon. With OpenIV's edit mode, users must copy that folder and paste it in mods > update > x64 > dlcpacks.
  • Finally, add a line with the name of the mod item to the update.rpf > common > data > dlclist.xml file.

For .NET scripts

Steps:

  • To get .NET scripts to function in GTA 5, players must first download the Community Script Hook V .NET and store all of the files in the base directory.
  • It should be noted that this needs the installation of the .NET Framework 4.8 or above, as well as the Visual C++ 2019 x64 Redistributable Package.
  • They should then create a new folder called "scripts" in the main directory. To get downloaded .NET scripts to work, Players must simply store them in this folder.

For .ASI scripts

Steps:

ALSO READArticle Continues below

  • When players install ASI Loader from OpenIV, they get to run all .ASI scripts for GTA 5.
  • As a result, all players need to do is copy and paste the .ASI script files they wish to run into the GTA 5 base directory.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी