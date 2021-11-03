How to install mods in GTA 5: All you need to know

Mods have always been one of the most enjoyable aspects of the GTA series. The games are of the sandbox open-world variety and offer a plethora of possibilities. With the help of mods, these possibilities are amplified even further.

Installing mods in GTA 5 necessitates the use of specific tools, as well as the memorization of a few simple steps. This has been made simpler thanks to a large and active modding community. Players can use this guide to learn some of the fundamentals of GTA 5 modding.

A complete guide to installing mods in GTA 5

Mods for GTA 5 include vehicle mods, ASI mods, .NET scripts, trainers, and package installers, among others. To get a mod to run in GTA 5, players will need to use a different strategy for each type. Before downloading any mods, players must first download and install a program called OpenIV.

How to get OpenIV and install it on the PC

How to install and run OpenIV on a computer:

Players will require a legitimate copy of GTA 5, which can be purchased through Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Download OpenIV from the official website. OpenIV must be launched after the first installation, and the GTA 5 directory must be selected.

Go to Tools > ASI Manager and install all of the plugins, including ASI Loader, OpenIV.asi, and openCamera (optional).

To get the mods to operate correctly, players might need to download Script Hook V. All downloaded files must be stored in the main directory of GTA 5.

Note: Before modifying the game files, players should always create a backup of the original files.

For replacement mods

Steps:

To begin with, players have to create a subdirectory called "mods" in the main directory of GTA 5.

Then, within the "mods" folder, users need to construct a series of folders that correspond to the sequence of the latest patchday folder inside "update" in the main directory.

Here's how to put the folders in the right order: dlcpacks > the current patchday folder > mods > update > x64 (for example: patchday20ng).

They must copy the dlc.rpf file from the most recent patchday's update folder and put it into the mods' newly-formed patchday folder.

For add-on mods

After creating all the folders mentioned above, follow these steps:

Copy and paste the update.rpf file from the update folder in the main directory to mods > update.

Add-on modifications will include a folder with the name of the modified vehicle or weapon. With OpenIV's edit mode, users must copy that folder and paste it in mods > update > x64 > dlcpacks.

Finally, add a line with the name of the mod item to the update.rpf > common > data > dlclist.xml file.

For .NET scripts

Steps:

To get .NET scripts to function in GTA 5, players must first download the Community Script Hook V .NET and store all of the files in the base directory.

It should be noted that this needs the installation of the .NET Framework 4.8 or above, as well as the Visual C++ 2019 x64 Redistributable Package.

They should then create a new folder called "scripts" in the main directory. To get downloaded .NET scripts to work, Players must simply store them in this folder.

For .ASI scripts

Steps:

When players install ASI Loader from OpenIV, they get to run all .ASI scripts for GTA 5.

As a result, all players need to do is copy and paste the .ASI script files they wish to run into the GTA 5 base directory.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee