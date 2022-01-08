GTA 5 streamer Nought opens a millionaire car store in the game using mods 

GTA 5 streamer Nought has fans that love watching him explore GTA 5 using mods. He is also well known for searching the game for vehicles. Now, instead of looking for vehicles in GTA 5 using mods, Nought has opened up his very own millionaire car store for the super-wealthy people of Los Santos.

This article will talk about what happened when GTA streamer Nought opened a millionaire car store in the game using mods.

Nought helps Franklin start the most successful millionare car store in GTA 5 using mods

Nought is trying to earn $50,000,000 in GTA 5 using mods to have the official best millionaire car store. The GTA 5 video opens with Franklin standing in front of a building named 'Sanders Motorcycles.' This must be an old and out of use building. Nought plans to remodel and rename the dealership in GTA 5 using mods.

With 7 empty parking spaces at his new store, Nought sets off in search of expensive cars. He talks about creating a better car store than Simeon as he passes by his garage. Nought finds the first super car in moments. It is a Ferrari F80. He returns it to his new dealership where he prices it at $10,000,000 to see if it will sell. In under a minute someone pays Nought the asking price and walks over to check out their new ride in GTA 5. He is now 20% closer to his target.

In the next few minutes, Nought finds a golden McLaren Senna in a car park. Shortly after that, he discovered a Mercedez AMG1, 2021 edition. He sneaks past some security cameras and finds the car behind a building. Driving it back to his car store he thinks he can sell it for $20 million.

The nicest Mercedes car built for racing (Image via Sportskeeda)

The next car Nought finds is in someone's driveway and the owner is standing next to it. It is a Ford Bronco, a beautiful 4x4 worth a lot of money. Nought knocks out the owner and quickly steals the Bronco to take it back to the dealership. Along the way, he describes it as a supreme all-terrain vehicle with reinforced tires. He is very excited about this car and thinks it could be worth $5 million.

For some reason, when the players make it home, they are confronted by Simeon shooting at them with a minigun. Nought manages to run him over in the Ford Bronco before it's too late. After Simeon is beaten, Nought opens the dealership with the three cars he has recently acquired.

As he sets the prices for his millionaire car store, a random man tries to steal one of his cars. He takes out the thief with a rifle and just as he is about to re-park, someone else tries to steal another car.

Car thieves operate in this area (Image via Sportskeeda)

After dealing with two car thieves, Nough re-parks his vehicle and continues to look for buyers. For a moment he gets a fright as a police officer walks towards the dealership. Instead of noticing the dead bodies, the policeman simply steals the Bronco. In retaliation, Nought steals the police car and puts it up for sale at $5 million.

Nought then finds a Weazel News van under an overpass. While thinking about selling the van to reporters, someone buys his McLaren Senna for $9 million. After this, Nought takes his GTA 5 fans inside his vehicle storage warehouse for a tour. He then goes back outside to look at his three remaining cars.

$5,000,000 for the police car (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the last few minutes of the game, all three of his last cars are sold. The Mercedes goes for $20 million and the police car is sold for $5 million. Nought lets the stolen Weazel News van go for $100.

At the end of his day, he is satisfied with his take of $44 million. Even though he did not reach his target of $50 million, it was still a great success and a fun time.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider