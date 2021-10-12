What is the most expensive car in GTA 5?

For some reason, the most expensive vehicle in GTA 5 is considerably cheaper in GTA Online.

Story mode offers different prices for select vehicles. For example, the Rhino tank is $3,000,000 in GTA 5. However, the price tag is cut in half for GTA Online.

One of the most notable cases is the Truffade Z-Type. It was once a special vehicle from the 2D era. GTA 5 and Online players can get their hands on it. However, the story mode version costs millions of dollars. In fact, it's the most expensive car in GTA 5.

GTA 5: What is the most expensive car in the game?

GTA 5 players are going to need a lot of money for this vehicle. The best way to earn it is through the stock market. Without further ado, here is what players should know about the most expensive vehicle.

Introducing the Truffade Z-Type

Only the richest GTA 5 players can afford this sports classic. The Z-Type is set at a ludicrous $10,000,000. It's a stark contrast to the $950,000 from GTA Online. Notably, that's less than one-tenth of the price range.

The Z-Type is an old-school vehicle from the earliest GTA titles. Its design is reminiscient of the 1930's. According to Broughy1322, its top speed reaches 126.25 miles per hour. Unsurprisingly, the Z-Type is a very fast vehicle. However, it suffers from poor turning at higher speeds.

Overall, it's a fun novelty act. However, the price tag is a detriment to the player base and most will never test out the vehicle for themselves. It's easier to get it in GTA Online, but it's still expensive.

How to get the Z-Type in GTA 5

GTA 5 players can buy the Z-Type through online websites. They can visit Legendary Motorsports and purchase it for $10,000,000. Players can also try another method if they don't want to pay.

There is a mission called Eye in the Sky. GTA 5 players have to steal this expensive vehicle for Devin Weston. Alternatively, they can park it on 3671 Whispymound Drive instead. However, they have to make sure the garage door closes while the Z-Type is inside. After that, they have to take it out.

Players should fail the mission by leaving the vehicle behind. They can pick up their Z-Type at a nearby impound. It only costs a meager $250.

Is it worth the costs?

The short answer is no. Players should only steal the vehicle using the above method. It goes without saying that $250 is a better deal than $10,000,000. GTA 5 players are better off spending their money on properties. Shockingly, the Z-Type is the same price as one of the cinemas.

It's the most expensive vehicle in GTA 5. Ultimately, it's up to the player but they should only consider buying it if they have money to waste. However, they are better off getting it for free.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul