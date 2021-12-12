Everything GTA 5 streamer Nought touches becomes free thanks to mods

GTA 5 streamer Nought has been entertaining fans for over eight years with his GTA 5 videos. He has over five million subscribers and his videos have been watched more than a billion times. It makes sense that by now Nought could be one of the kings of GTA mods.

GTA 5 streamer Nought tests out his new mod power

In the video, Nought showed off his newest mods in GTA 5. Whatever Nought touched in the game became his property. Each time Nought walked into something, the top right corner of the screen flashed that he bought the item for $0.

The video started at Franklin's house in Vinewood Hills with a call from Simeon. Nought got excited as he came up with the idea of touching and owning loads of secret rare vehicles, thinking he could be a billionaire by the end of the day.

On his way to the city, Nought stopped to test his new free touch power on several items, including a garage, a hotel, a plant pot, and some cardboard boxes. This confirmed that he could touch anything to make it his property. He tested this theory on an NPC who then became his property and followed him wherever he went.

The video continued with Nought using his free mod power on cars, the police station, and a helicopter before taking to the skies. While flying around, he spied on some warships and went over to claim them.

He eventually found and stole some super cars like the Z-Type. He also found a bank and made it his own, including all of the gold in the vault. After Nought got distracted with buying and driving the train, he returned to his super car hunt in GTA 5 using the mod.

By some miracle, he ran into a secret GTA 5 car meet-up full of the finest and most expensive cars in the game. He touched every single one before he spotted a luxury superyacht. He swam out to the yacht for his final challenge and claimed it. By now, he might have reached $1 billion.

