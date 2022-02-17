Streamer survives zombie apocalypse as Spider-Man in GTA 5 using mods

Caylus is a popular YouTube streamer who makes videos of himself playing GTA 5 using mods. His viewers have loved watching him play as a superhero in past videos and have very much enjoyed this latest one.

In the video in this article, Caylus decided to play GTA 5 as Spider-Man, using mods. As if this was not cool enough, he also had to survive a zombie apocalypse while playing as the Marvel hero.

This article will talk about what happened when YouTube streamer Caylus tried to survive a zombie apocalypse as Spider-Man in GTA 5 using mods.

GTA 5's friendly neighborhood zombie-fighting Spider-Man

In the video, Caylus started as Spider-Man, sitting on top of the Maze Bank Tower overlooking Los Santos. He took in the beautiful sight of the city before jumping off the top of the building and making a superhero landing hard onto the ground.

Once on the streets below, Caylus approached an NPC to see if she needed help. Unfortunately, she was a member of the walking undead and scratched him when he got too close. Caylus realized that getting too close to any zombie risked getting Spider-Man scratched and losing health.

For a few minutes, Caylus practiced using his powers on zombies by knocking them over with his fighting skills and using webs to attach them to one another for comic effect.

Spider-Man tests out his webs on zombies (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

After having enough fun with his webs and powers, Caylus realized that he needed to find the cure for the zombie apocalypse, Zombex. Suddenly, an alert came through about an armed robbery in progress. Excited about a mission or some sort of action, he headed to the location.

Once there, he fought a bunch of armed enemies, took their weapons using his webs and attached some of them to zombies. After he was done with these bad guys, he headed for the FIB headquarters because that is where the Zombex cure was being held.

Swinging to the FIB headquarters rooftop in GTA 5 using mods (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

Caylus entered through the roof of the FIB building via the skylight. Upon entering the halls and rooms, he discovered that the interior of the building had been destroyed by some sort of explosion. It didn't take long before Caylus located the Zombex serum and escaped the building unharmed.

Once outside, Caylus started splashing some of the zombies with the Zombex cure to see what happened. The serum turned the NPCs back into humans who could talk, but wanted to fight Spider-Man for some reason.

Taking out the bad guys to get to the weapons in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube @Caylus)

After curing some of the city’s folk, Spider-Man had a new mission. He headed to Vinewood to take some weapons from enemy forces after recruiting an ally from the city, whom he named Tina.

At the end of the video, Caylus asks his fans if they would like to see a follow-up with Spider-Man and Tina as they take on hoards of zombies and enemies in GTA 5 using mods.

Edited by R. Elahi