Both GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 are incredible games that are sure to remain in the hearts of players forever.

GTA San Andreas and GTA 5 have the most compelling stories in all of the GTA games.

Both of these games are based in Los Santos but are set years apart. Los Santos in GTA 5 is nothing like when CJ and the Grove Street Families used to rule the city. Although there are a few references and easter eggs of GTA San Andreas in GTA 5, these games could not be further apart.

GTA 5 vs GTA San Andreas: Which game has the more engaging storyline?

GTA San Andreas is a story about Carl Johnson aka CJ, a protagonist who returns to the city after his mother's death. CJ returns to help his brother Sweet avenge his mother's death and win the city from the rival gang, the Ballas. The main antagonist of the game is a police officer named Frank Tenpenny.

GTA 5 comes with a different approach, where the game gives players a glimpse of three protagonists lives and how they all meet and get mixed up with the wrong people. The lives of Franklin, Michael and Trevor are shown in GTA 5 and the game is about how they get mixed up with Steve Haines and Devin Weston.

In both of these games, the players are against the corrupt law enforcement officers.

But GTA San Andreas is a little more personal, where Carl Johnson lost his mother in the gang war. CJ's brother Sweet was thrown in jail and they lost almost everyone from the Grove Street Family.

In GTA, Michael and Trevor lose their friend Brad when a hiest goes wrong and then Michael fakes his death to escape the charges for the crime. When Michael comes out of hiding, Steve Haines gets him to commit heinous crimes for them in order to keep him free.

When Michael befriends Franklin and reconnects with Trevor, Steve Haines gets them involved in trouble too, and the game is about defeating him and Devin Weston.

Verdict

Although GTA 5 tells players a story about three protagonists and how they mix well and defeat the enemies, GTA San Andreas has a more intimate story where people from his family are killed and betrayed.

GTA San Andreas has many characters that are introduced in the game who help CJ in attaining his goals.

Out of both these games, CJ's story was both more personal and touching. Meanwhile, GTA 5 gives players three different story lines that they can engage in. The story of GTA San Andreas is still much more engaging.

