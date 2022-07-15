GTA 5: Who would win in a fight between Michael and Trevor?

GTA 5 players might wonder how a real fight between Michael and Trevor would turn out.

Although they have reconciled in the canon ending, Michael and Trevor haven't always gotten along. They spent most of the GTA 5 story despising each other. It would be interesting to see who would win in a shootout between them.

For the sake of this article, both fighters will have the same weapon loadout, including a regular pistol and some explosives. The fight itself will take place inside a warehouse, similar to GTA Online deathmatches. Michael and Trevor will have plenty of cover here.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Michael versus Trevor: Here's a GTA 5 rundown on the likely winner

Michael is a master of gunfights

Michael is the oldest GTA 5 protagonist, which means he also has the most experience. He is very skilled with a pistol, especially when he activates his special ability. Kill Area slows down time for 30 seconds. Michael is very precise in his movements, so he can easily land headshots.

On the downside, he is also physically slower than his counterparts. His age means he cannot go as fast as he used to. Of course, he is also a very canny fighter, which means he greatly relies on his surroundings.

Trevor is also known for his rage fueled rampages

Trevor has built a fearsome reputation over the years. He is arguably the most destructive GTA 5 protagonist, given his penchant for violence and fiery explosions. He isn't the most prudent, but that's what makes him dangerously unpredictable.

Red Mist is a special ability that makes him seemingly invincible. Trevor not only takes less damage in this state, he also dishes it out more. He can survive anything from gunshots to getting hit by a moving train. Not even a Rhino tank cannon would take him down.

Like Michael before him, Trevor can only use this ability for at least 30 seconds.

Final verdict

The outcome of this battle depends on whether special abilities will be allowed. GTA 5 protagonists have different skillsets that set themselves apart. Michael is a certified marksman while Trevor is a resilient monster.

If neither combatant uses their powers, then Michael likely wins. With years of experience, he can perform simple headshots from a faraway distance.

Michael would also not hesitate in taking out Trevor for selfish reasons. Something Sensible is a non-canon ending for the GTA 5 narrative, yet Michael is completely in character here. There is no reason to believe he would hold off the trigger if he fought Trevor in a gunfight.

However, if they can both use their special powers, then Trevor has the combat advantage. Remember, he can survive tank explosions with Red Mist. It doesn't matter if Michael uses a pistol or a grenade against him.

For a brief period of time, Trevor gets to deal more damage while receiving less in return. By comparison, Area Kill doesn't give Michael any boosts in physical stats. His only hope would be to run away or take cover, but Trevor would likely chase him down and get some good shots in.

Speaking of which, Trevor is also very fond of explosive weaponry, far moreso than Michael. With a combination of Red Mist and an RPG missile launcher, Trevor would give Michael very little room for error.

