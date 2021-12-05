Why do cars disappear in GTA 5?

Some GTA 5 players have a problem with cars disappearing, but there are a few possible explanations.

There are multiple reasons why a player might lose their car. Sometimes they save it in a garage, only to find out it's not there anymore. There are other times when a player leaves their vehicle behind, only for it to suddenly vanish. Players can lose a lot of money if they have already tricked out their vehicles.

Fortunately, these major inconveniences can be turned into minor ones. GTA 5 players have a few ways of dealing with disappearing cars. The solution varies depending on the problem, so players need to be aware. Here's what they should know about this strange occurrence.

GTA 5: Why do cars suddenly disappear?

No GTA 5 player wants to waste their resources for nothing. This is exactly what happens if they cannot find a way to retrieve lost vehicles. Below are some possible explanations as to why cars suddenly disappear.

A clarification

It should be noted that personal vehicles will never disappear for good, such as Michael's Tailgator. These cars will always respawn in a specific location, so players never have to worry about losing them. However, they could potentially lose other cars they collect.

It could be at the Impound Garage

Sometimes GTA 5 players may abandon their vehicle somewhere. A mission can also force them to use another vehicle instead. The police will eventually pick up the lost car and leave it at the Impound Garage. Players can pay a fine of $250 to retrieve their vehicle again.

However, certain conditions have to be met for this to work:

The vehicles must not be destroyed

It has to already be modified at Los Santos Customs

Alternatively, it also needs to be ordered from an online store

GTA 5 players can find these impound lots near police stations. There are several of them in Los Santos and Blaine County.

Unfortunately, there is one problem that players should be aware of. Impound lots can only hold so many vehicles before the earliest one is despawned. Players should pick up their vehicles before it's lost for good.

GTA 5 players can also reload their game

Sometimes a GTA 5 player may look inside their garage, only to realize their car disappeared. What they can do is reload their save file and go back to their garage. Sometimes the car will return back to its original position.

This is a viable solution for missing garage vehicles. GTA 5 has a slightly faulty memory system in place. To counteract this, players can try reloading their saves. They have nothing to lose with this method, except for lost progress.

Be careful when Franklin moves to another house

Franklin starts the game by living in Forum Drive, Strawberry. There is a small garage where he can store his vehicles. However, he eventually moved to 3671 Whispymound Drive in Vinewood Hills. This will happen after one of Lester's missions, The Hotel Assassination.

GTA 5 players will no longer have access to their old safehouse, as the garage will be locked. They should have taken their vehicles out beforehand.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

