Why can’t some GTA 5 players get inside Trevor’s place?

Some GTA 5 players may have trouble getting back inside Trevor's place after the story mode ends.

Every now and then, players will go to message boards and write about this topic. For some reason, Trevor can no longer gain access to his trailer. Some players might even consider this a glitch in GTA 5, but it's rather inconvenient for players who want to save at Sandy Shores.

Of course, there might be a simple explanation for this mishap. Once the GTA 5 story is complete, Trevor will have access to Strangers and Freaks side mission. He will not be able to go back inside his trailer until this mission is complete. Here's what players need to know about it.

Why can't players get inside Trevor's place in GTA 5?

Some players can't get inside Trevor's place after the story ends. It turns out that players just need to find a van. They may have already started a random side mission that locks the trailer. It cannot be opened again until the players finish their mission objective.

The most likely explanation is Mrs. Philips and Damaged Goods

Mrs. Philips is only available after the GTA 5 story is complete. Trevor will go back inside his trailer only to find his mother. Whether or not she's real is left up to player interpretation.

She tasked the player with finding a Deludamol van. For the Damaged Goods side mission, players will have to find these vehicles on their own. GTA 5 does not give players any clues regarding this mission, which can be very tricky for players who don't rely on walkthroughs.

In the meantime, Trevor's place will stay locked until Damaged Goods is complete. Some players might not realize this is part of the mission. As a result, they can stay locked outside until they deliver a van. That's why so many players end up stuck outside, since they don't know what to do.

How to complete the mission

Deludamol vans are mostly found near hospitals in Los Santos and Blaine County. These vans often have a white color scheme, along with a light blue logo on the side. GTA 5 players simply need to steal them and drive back to the trailer.

After they complete this objective, players will be treated to a cut-scene. Trevor's place will now be unlocked once again, so players can go back inside and save. It's a relatively simple mission once players know where to look.

