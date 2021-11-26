Is Trevor Philips’ mom just a hallucination in GTA 5?

Trevor Philip's mom is one of the stranger parts about GTA 5, as she came and went in a single optional mission with no rhyme or reason on her whereabouts.

Thus, some players theorized that the events of Mrs. Philips' mission were nothing more than a hallucination on Trevor Philips' part. Fans already know that he isn't the most stable individual, so it's not as farfetched as some other GTA 5 theories (like Franklin being CJ's son).

GTA conspiracy theories are popular to discuss in some circles of the Internet. Hence, it's worth looking at why some fans believe that Trevor Philips' mom is a hallucination.

The theory about Trevor Philip's mom being only a hallucination in GTA 5

There are various interpretations of this fan theory. The above YouTube video talks about how Trevor might be feeling guilt for killing his mom. However, there is nothing in GTA 5 that would confirm that action, so one could argue that Trevor is hallucinating for a different reason altogether.

Some good questions for Trevor Philips' mom include:

If she didn't see her son in several years, why would she leave after seeing him again?

Where would she have gone after she left the trailer?

What happens to her after her recent disappearance?

Rockstar Games likes to include various mysteries in their games, but these aren't questions that a player can solve. One thing that fans know for sure is that Trevor Philips is a conflicted individual.

He is surprised to see her (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apparently, Trevor Philips never visited his mom, let alone know that she was released from prison. It's never explained how his mom knew where to find him when she did.

He absolutely detests it when people call him a "mother******" in GTA 5. Interestingly enough, there are also counterpoints to the notion that his mom was merely a hallucination.

Counterpoints to this GTA 5 fan theory

Both sides of the arguments have some valid points (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the more interesting pieces of evidence against this fan theory is connected to Ron Jakowski's Lifeinvader. After Trevor Philips meets his mom in GTA 5, Ron posts:

"Ain't you gonna introduce me to your mom?"

It would be a strange thing to post out of nowhere, especially given the timing. At the very least, it would suggest that Ron is aware of Mrs. Philips.

Another interesting counterpoint is the lack of any hallucinogenic filter. Other GTA 5 hallucinations include them, but there is none of that for meeting Trevor Philips' mom.

Trevor Philips is in great distress here (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 is a game that reminds players that Mrs. Philips was abusive toward Trevor Philips. It wouldn't be unheard of if she decided to toy with his emotions once again and dip on him.

It's even possible that her addiction to painkillers resulted in her leaving the trailer rather than waiting for Trevor Philips to return. That isn't something that is necessarily tied to hallucinations.

Either way, GTA 5 never holds the player's hand when it comes to knowing the fate of Trevor's mom. Whether she was a hallucination or not will likely remain a mystery for the foreseeable future.

