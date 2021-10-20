Who is Trevor’s mother in GTA 5? 

Spoilers ahead for GTA 5 main storyline.

One of the more strange characters in GTA 5 is Trevor's mother, who only shows up once.

She appears in the mission "Mrs. Philips", which, appropriately, is named after her. It will be available once the player completes the GTA 5 story. Trevor also has to survive the ending, which means Option A must be avoided. The side mission will be activated once he goes inside his trailer.

Trevor's mother berates her son for the entire duration of the cutscene. She then forces Trevor to find a Deludamol van. Once the player completes this objective, they can return to the trailer. Trevor's mother will have seemingly vanished. Whether or not she was real is unknown.

GTA 5: Who exactly is Trevor's mother?

After the events of the GTA 5 story, Trevor may encounter his mother. Anything that is known about her is from this particular mission only. She is a mysterious character with very little backstory. Despite her minimal screentime, she left a major impact on her son.

Mrs. Philips only appears once in the story

Trevor shows up to find an old woman in his trailer, who is revealed to be his mother. According to Trevor, she was in a state prison and seemingly got out very recently. She begins to harshly criticize Trevor for his lifestyle choices.

What makes the scene interesting is that Trevor is rather uncharacteristic here, as he begins to stammer. Meanwhile, his mother claims there is something wrong with him. When she claims he is an ungrateful son, Trevor proceeds to cry uncontrollably.

Trevor's mother sends him out to steal a Deludamol van. When the GTA 5 player returns, however, she is nowhere to be seen. Trevor then breaks down into an emotional mess.

She may or may not be real

Considering the nature of her mission, Trevor's mother could be a hallucination. Trevor is tasked with stealing painkillers in this side quest. Her dialog indicates that she is in great pain. It could potentially be a metaphor for the pain that Trevor is feeling. He obviously feels guilty about his past.

Trevor never shows this side of himself to anybody. There are some unresolved issues between him and his mother. It's unknown if she is currently alive.

Interestingly, Ron Jakowski mentions her on his LifeInvader page. He only brings it up after the mission's activation. This would imply that Trevor's mother was there inside the trailer. GTA 5 leaves her fate ambiguous.

GTA 5 offers no further explanations

GTA 5 players can only theorize what happened to Trevor's mother. Predictably, Rockstar has provided no answers to this question.

Trevor's mother could be a hallucination. She could've also left her son behind once again. It seems their family history is very strained. GTA 5 players will have to arrive at their own conclusion.

At the very least, Trevor's mother provides a different perspective to her son. She is one of the very few people that Trevor will do anything for in GTA 5. Beneath his scary demeanor is a broken man with deep anger and sadness.

