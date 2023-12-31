GTA 6 is expected to outperform Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 has been under development for quite some time now, and Rockstar Games has promised the fans that it will be better than anything they have produced. While this is quite reassuring to hear, there is one strong contender that the upcoming title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise will need to outperform. Red Dead Redemption 2 is another Rockstar Games product that became an instant success upon release.

But, the title deserves all the attention and love that it gets from the fans. Not only does it have excellent graphics and character models, but the features, gameplay mechanics, and story are in a different league as well.

Naturally, fans are waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 to roll out so that they can compare both titles and see if Rockstar managed to surpass it. However, this will not be that easy, and this article will tell you why.

GTA 6 will need to surpass Red Dead Redemption 2 in several areas

As mentioned before, Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest Rockstar Games title and was instantly a success among the fans. It has a heart-wrenching story along with mesmerizing and tragic characters that tug at the players' heartstrings. However, this is not the only thing that GTA 6 will need to surpass.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has some of the best graphics and features in any of the video games. This is a pretty big statement, but the game holds its ground. The water physics is far superior to GTA 5 or other similar titles, and the NPC AI is also far better. This allows the world to bloom and feel realistic.

Well, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer did showcase some amazing graphics and character models that have given hope that the game might surpass Red Dead Redemption 2 in this field. However, not much can be said about the GTA 6 story as Rockstar has not revealed any details at the moment.

Talking about the trailer, the NPCs and other characters looked photo-realistic and the world was brimming with activity. Fans loved this about RDR 2 and will certainly appreciate it in the upcoming title as well. The vast map with its abundance and variety of flora and fauna is the game's strong suit.

Since the trailer did show different landscapes, including a beach, city, and swamp, fans are hopeful that there will be a variety of places to explore. Getting the freedom to roam around all these places will certainly be a lot of fun. With the advanced RAGE Engine, things might be even better than they were in RDR 2.

Rockstar Games has always surprised the community with the quality of their games. So, it will not be too surprising if Grand Theft Auto 6 manages to surpass Red Dead Redemption 2 in almost all the departments.

