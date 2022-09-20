GTA 6 expected release date after recent leak

Following the massive GTA 6 leak, there was talk amongst fans of the franchise that the production process of the game could be impacted. Fortunately, Rockstar Games issued a statement on Twitter, saying that the leak would have no effect on the final production of the title.

The news comes as a major relief for GTA fans who have long been anticipating the release of the game, especially after catching a glimpse of the leaked footage. However, what they have seen in the leak is in its early stages, implying that the title is still under development.

The announcement, however, means that it could be hard to predict the release date for GTA 6. To give fans some perspective on the subject, this article provides some of the expected release dates.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion and is based on speculation.

When can fans expect Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 after this massive leak?

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



Even a trailer this year would suggest a fall 24 release date, but personally I'm leaning towards 2025 now. Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Huge update on GTA 6 here.Even a trailer this year would suggest a fall 24 release date, but personally I'm leaning towards 2025 now. twitter.com/jasonschreier/… Huge update on GTA 6 here. Even a trailer this year would suggest a fall 24 release date, but personally I'm leaning towards 2025 now. twitter.com/jasonschreier/…

Jason Schreier and Tom Henderson are two highly reliable sources of information with regards to the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. Additionally, many of their previous reports about the game have been in line with what fans saw with this leak, such as the two playable protagonists and Vice City as a setting.

Fans should expect a fall 2024 release date or in early 2025, according to the aforementioned tweets.

However, there is a possibility that the footage seen by fans is old, so if the community is lucky, they could just get a teaser or even a trailer by the beginning of 2023. But again, this is just speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Rockstar Games' statement on the recent leak

After the leak went viral, Rockstar Games released a statement acknowledging the incident and said:

"We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready."

With this statement, fans can expect Rockstar Games to release another update regarding the leak, or even provide more concrete information about GTA 6.

This update will most likely be about the title's progress. However, there is always a chance that Rockstar Games will also reveal the release date, so players should keep a look out for this announcement. And, if this occurs, they should most probably expect a late 2023 or early 2024 release date.

Tez2's prediction

Tez2 is another renowned Grand Theft Auto informer, on the Grand Theft Auto Forums earlier this year, stated that Rockstar Games might release at least the teaser this year.

Fans should note that at the time Tez2 did not provide any source or proof for the claim but rather presented an observation he noticed regarding the release date and presented a theory.

He was alluding to Rockstar Games' pattern of releasing a major title just a year after its official announcement. The majority of their significant games have been released in this way. As a result, assuming Tez2 is correct, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be revealed in 2022 and released in 2023.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far