GTA 6 fan art astonishes with its creativity, internet reacts

While Rockstar Games released only one trailer and cover art for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, a Redditor created their own fan art, taking inspiration from the reveal video. Sebastien Iglesias (u/Permanentkari) posted the image on the r/GTA subreddit, receiving much applause from fans. Interestingly, the fanart is also filled with subtle references that make it an eye-candy for hardcore admirers.

Some fans also regarded the image similar to Superjail!, the popular American adult animated television series.

Redditor surprises GTA 6 fans by creating cover art for the upcoming game

On February 1, 2024, u/Permanentkari shared the custom-made Grand Theft Auto 6 poster that gained over two thousand upvotes. It is a comic-style depiction of many iconic scenes in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

While the overall image looks astonishing with the cyan, purple, and pink color tones, if you zoom in, you’ll see various references in a comic manner. The following is a full-size version of the image shared by the Redditor.

The fan-made cover art of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Reddit/u/Permanentkari)

In the front row, you can see two guys handshaking. This refers to the two African-American guys shown during the 0:30 second GTA 6 reveal trailer. Beside them, you can see the fat guy from the High Rollerz Lifestyle clip.

Similar to this, the Redditor added Dual Hammer Karen, the girl from the Thrillbilly Mud Club, an alligator, the Chihuahua/Miniature Pincher dog and his owner at the beach, sharks, a woman twerking on a moving car, the Nine1Nine banner plane, and many other details.

GTA 6 fans were thrilled to see the image and shared their opinions on the thread. User ThMcRbIsbck (u/ThMcRbIsbck) commented that they set the image as their phone’s background.

Users SouthApprehensive193, Dense-Quail-5595, truggles23, and many others compared the Grand Theft Auto 6 fanart to Superjail!

If you compare the official Grand Theft Auto 6 cover art to the fan-made poster, the latter looks more intriguing as it has more details. However, Rockstar Games’ poster is also unique on its own as it follows the signature style of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

