GTA Online hinted GTA 6 Trailer release date 6 months ago with cryptic message, says forum user

While Rockstar Games recently confirmed the GTA 6 trailer release date, many fans believe it was teased nearly six months ago in Grand Theft Auto Online. The multiplayer game is currently running on the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, which was released in June 2023. Players have recently discovered that one of the clothing items added with the update has the trailer release date in the form of a hidden message.

Although the theory matches the present circumstances, Rockstar Games has yet to officially verify it. Readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt.

Fans believe Rockstar Games teased GTA 6 trailer release date in June 2023

ItsLachieNZ’s theory about Grand Theft Auto 6’s announcement date (Image via ItsLachieNZ)

The entire theory is based on a comment by a user named ItsLachieNZ from GTA Forums. On October 19, 2023, the user stated that if Rockstar Games does not announce the next Grand Theft Auto game in October 2023, it could happen on December 5, 2023.

The mysterious t-shirt, “??? Tee”, which has a series of random numbers, includes the following hidden message:

“ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL.”

One particular sequence has the number '12523,' which has turned out to be the exact date of the upcoming GTA 6 trailer.

While ItsLachieNZ’s claim did not get much traction earlier, it is now going viral within the Grand Theft Auto community. However, some are also calling it a mere coincidence.

User CR Exelance’s comment on the theory (Image via X)

The clothing item in question has several numbers that make up the aforementioned message. One could also argue that there are other number sequences that make up random dates. Nonetheless, a confirmation from Rockstar Games is very unlikely, considering the studio has to deal with another GTA 6 leaker revealing bits of the game.

What to expect from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

The upcoming game trailer has been highly anticipated, and the gaming community seems eager to learn more about it. However, based on Rockstar Games’ previous trends, the trailer on December 5, 2023, will simply introduce the game by demonstrating the graphics, the protagonists, parts of the map, and a few other things.

