Is there a GTA 6 trailer?

Rockstar Games has officially announced the release of the GTA 6 trailer in two different Newswires, hyping up the community. According to the studio's latest Newswire, the upcoming trailer, titled "Trailer 1," will be released on December 5, 2023, at 9 am ET. This means there is still some time left before we get a sneak peek into Rockstar Games's latest project.

This article explains when and where you can watch the GTA 6 trailer on its release date.

Note: Rockstar Games may change the release time in different time zones.

GTA 6 trailer release time and platforms details

While the GTA 6 trailer will go live in most parts of the world on December 5, 2023, the date in the easternmost regions, such as Sydney and New Zealand, will be December 6 by then. Here are the timezones in various major cities for the trailer release:

Los Angeles, USA: 6 am

Seattle, USA: 6 am

Mexico City: 8 am

Miami, USA: 9 am

New York, USA: 9 am

São Paulo, Brazil: 11 am

London, United Kingdom: 2 pm

Paris, France: 3 pm

Madrid, Spain: 3 Ppm

Zambia, South Africa: 4 pm

Cape Town. South Africa: 4 pm

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 5 pm

Moscow, Russia: 5 pm

Nagpur, India: 7:30 pm

Perth, Australia: 10 pm

Seoul, South Korea: 11 pm

Tokyo, Japan: 11 pm

Sydney, Australia: 1 am (December 6, 2023)

New Zealand: 3 am (December 6, 2023)

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release time map (Image via X/@videotechuk_)

Since Rockstar Games has named the upcoming video "Trailer 1," the community is expecting more announcement videos in the near future.

Where can you find the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?

YouTube’s reaction to the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer announcement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although Rockstar Games hasn’t mentioned any specific platforms to release the next Grand Theft Auto trailer, it is likely to go live on the studio’s YouTube, X, and Facebook profiles. The official YouTube handle has already acknowledged that it will be streaming live.

Many YouTubers and Twitch streamers have also announced that they will livestream the trailer release and share their reactions. Twitch users should be able to watch the trailer on the platform as well.

Latest news about Grand Theft Auto 6

While the gaming community and Rockstar Games were preparing for the highly anticipated trailer, a new GTA 6 leak surfaced online on December 2, 2023.

Although the gaming studio has yet to verify the leaked information, the GTA 6 TikTok leak has been making headlines within the community.

A user named @azzarossi has allegedly leaked an aerial view of the new Vice City on their profile. The GTA 6 leaker also shared some questionable details from the upcoming game, drawing the community’s interest.

