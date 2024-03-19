GTA 6 fans are coming up with hilarious theories based on the trailer

GTA 6 fans are desperate to get their hands on the next installment in the series as soon as possible. While Rockstar Games has only mentioned that the upcoming title will roll out in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the community keeps coming up with hilarious theories and predictions. While some make sense and have some substance, others are pure fantasy.

Most of these fan theories are based on things that appeared in the first GTA 6 trailer. Even though the video was quite short, it packed a lot of details that amazed the whole community and are also the source of these claims.

This article will go over some of the hilarious theories that the GTA 6 fans have come up with.

Note: All the information presented in the article is speculative. Please take them with a grain of salt.

Some hilarious theories that GTA 6 fans have shared on the internet

One of the latest and the most hilarious theories by GTA 6 fans was shared on Reddit by u/itsHaMaaa. According to them, the upcoming title will roll out on August 28 because of the number of cars in one of the frames of the trailer. They calculated this by counting the total number of cars in that scene (111) + the total number of tires (444) + 20 boats + one aircraft and dividing this by two.

This is quite ridiculous as well as hilarious showing how far GTA 6 fans are willing to go to cope and figure out a release date of the upcoming title.

Another interesting and hilarious theory stems from the same formula where another user who goes by u/SeaBass920 said that since 288 divided by 96 is three, it confirms Half-Life 3 being a minigame in GTA 6.

Another release date theory by one of the GTA 6 fans considered the pattern of one of the outfits in GTA Online. Cpyto_Man on Reddit shared the image and claimed that the numbers on the shirt point out that the next title in the series will drop on April 1, 2025. Like most others, this theory was rejected since April 1 is also April Fools Day.

While the theory by 27Guy was about the release of the next trailer, other GTA 6 fans started speculating about the ultimate release date of the game via the bullet holes on the car, which was featured on the official cover art of the game.

Another popular theory has been trying to connect Red Dead Redemption 2 to GTA 6 because of a stenciled decal that appears towards the end of the trailer. According to elnathh on Reddit, this decal looks like Everett from RDR 2 and could be a possible reference.

Another hilarious theory by some of the GTA 6 fans suggests that Lucia might either betray the male protagonist or go undercover since the woman who appears in the trailer wearing sunglasses and a bikini seems slightly similar to her. However, this was met with hilarious replies from others.

In other news, fans are quite excited after the recent leak about the PS5 Pro stats and possibly being the benchmark system for GTA 6.

