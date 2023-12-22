GTA 6 fans are divided over hacker's indefinite life imprisonment

The hacker responsible for leaking GTA 6's gameplay footage in September 2022 was sentenced to indefinite hospital confinement, and fans are divided about it. On December 21, 2023, 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj was convicted in a London court for breaking into the internal servers of several companies, including those of Rockstar Games. He was allegedly labeled a serious risk to the public.

As soon as the news broke, many internet users took to social media to voice their opinions. The vast majority of Grand Theft Auto fans are opposed to the ruling, believing it to be excessive. Many others, on the other hand, feel that it's entirely justified.

GTA 6 fans split after hacker sentenced to indefinite hospital confinement

A major concern over the ruling seems to be focused on the GTA 6 hacker getting a "life sentence." Several users expressed their outrage at the news, with many believing it to be overkill.

Some users asserted that even murderers receive lighter sentences and that the hacker didn't harm anyone.

However, in reality, the terms of the sentence were a bit more nuanced. Arion Kurtaj expressed no remorse for what he had done and declared that he would keep doing it if released. Dr. Claudia Camden-Smith, the psychiatrist who evaluated the teenager, reportedly found that the hacker had a strong desire to commit similar crimes again.

As such, this individual was given an indefinite hospital sentence. This means that Kurtaj will be released if the medical staff determines that he is no longer a threat to the public.

Given his talent and ability to breach major corporations like Uber, Rockstar Games, and more, some users suggested that the boy ought to have been employed instead. However, ethical hackers usually have no intention of blackmailing the companies they break into.

Others, however, didn't side with the hacker. Many tried to explain the reasons behind the sentencing and why it made sense.

Meanwhile, some just supported the court's decision and wanted Kurtaj to be locked up.

Hackers in-game have been a nuisance in the GTA Online community as well, although the hacking carried out by Arjun was of a different kind. However, this could explain why some fans don't like hackers of any kind.

The GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage came out in September 2022. A series of videos were made public that revealed many aspects of the upcoming game. This included its protagonists, setting, major new gameplay features, and more.

A recent report revealed that Rockstar had to spend around $5,000,000 just to recover from the leaks. However, this wasn't the last time that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be targeted by hackers.

Just before the GTA 6 trailer came out on December 5, 2023, a short clip that seemingly showcased a part of Vice City surfaced on the internet. Hackers even managed to release the trailer before its scheduled time on YouTube, which forced Rockstar to launch it early.

