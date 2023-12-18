GTA 6 and Florida Joker: Everything happened so far

GTA 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games of all time, and its first trailer has taken the internet by storm. While it has been breaking records and earning praise from around the world, some individuals have taken issues with the short video. The most notable among them is Laurence Sullivan, popularly known as the Florida Joker. Soon after the trailer rolled out, he released a TikTok video complaining that Rockstar Games used his likeliness for a character without his permission.

While some players did find the resemblance uncanny, there are some stark differences between both of them. However, this has not stopped Florida Joker from making more videos and threatening the studio for compensation.

This article will further explore this topic and offer insights into the whole case and what the outcome for it could be.

Florida Joker and his issues with the GTA 6 trailer

The issue started soon after Rockstar Games rolled out the GTA 6 trailer on December 5. While the whole gaming community was celebrating the release, Florida Joker released a TikTok video talking about the studio using his likeliness for a character that shows up at the 1:04 minute mark in the video.

Soon after, several prominent figures like Ned Luke, the voice actor of Michael De Santa in GTA 5, talked about how illogical these claims are. He was joined by Roger Clark, the voice actor of Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, who advised him to use this as an opportunity instead of threatening Rockstar.

Later, Laurence Sullivan posted another video demanding the studio to pay him $2 million for using his likeliness for the character, failing which he would sue the company. He even dyed his hair purple to match the looks of the character that appeared for a brief moment in the GTA 6 trailer.

In his most recent TikTok video, he threatened Rockstar Games with a 48-hour ultimatum, demanding payment for his "pain and suffering". The whole ordeal has received hilarious reactions from fans of the franchise on X and other social media platforms.

Most people agree that the Florida Joker has no case against Rockstar Games and will sorely lose the lawsuit. Here are some of the funniest reactions to the situation:

Rockstar Games faced similar situations back in the day when Lindsay Lohan sued the company for using her likeliness for the poster girl of one of their titles. However, the studio won the case without many issues. This has led the fans to believe that Florida Joker has no chance of winning, as well.

It may seem like just another typical day for Rockstar Games. However, only time will tell how this situation ends.

GTA 6 is scheduled for a 2025 release for consoles. Although the developer has not mentioned anything regarding the PC release, given the previous instances, it can be expected within a year or two after the first release date.

