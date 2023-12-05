GTA 6 graphics: First look at the official graphics from the trailer

The recently released GTA 6 trailer has garnered a lot of views and likes from fans. While it revealed quite a lot of information about the game, players are especially impressed with the graphics and character models on display. The community is glad to see Rockstar Games fulfilling its promise of making the next installation in the series a benchmark for the coming generation of video games.

Apart from the character models, the environmental lighting and the color scheme throughout the trailer are impeccable. The overall design of the vehicles and buildings is also far better than what the leaks displayed.

GTA 6 graphics are way better than what fans were expecting

Gamers have been eagerly anticipating the GTA 6 trailer, and it seems to have exceeded all expectations. Not only did it pack a lot of details, but the overall graphics showcased in the video were spectacular. Fans have been gushing over the beautiful character designs and immaculate lightning in posts on social media platforms.

The trailer shows Lucia and the male protagonist of the story, both of whom look impressive. Their skin textures do not look fake or cartoonish, and this contributes to the game feeling more realistic. The vehicles in the trailer also have a lot of detailing, with worn-out textures on some and shiny chrome finishes on others.

A screencap of the beach from the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from this, the world appears to be lively due to Rockstar using enhanced graphics and textures not just for the characters but also for the flora and fauna. While the short trailer did not include a lot of terrain or animals, we got to see recorded footage of a swamp and a crocodile that looked like it was captured in real life.

The night scenes from the trailer were also impressive, with a variety of colors and lights that were neither blindingly bright nor dull. This perfect balance allowed the scenes to pop out more, and fans can expect some variety depending on the in-game time. If Rockstar uses a similar color palette and lighting scheme in the final version of GTA 6, then the scenes that take place after sunset will be truly impressive.

The protagonists holding weapons (Image via Rockstar Games)

While not a lot of weapons were shown in the short trailer, a couple of guns can be spotted in some of the scenes. Fans appreciated the last shot with the protagonist duo wielding pistols because the weapons looked realistic and the characters were holding them properly.

A character with face tattoos from the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The tattoos on some characters and the variety of clothing styles present in the trailer also hint that GTA 6 will have interesting cosmetic options for players to don once the game rolls out.

Aside from the impressive clothing designs, the trailer showcased exceptional shadows and reflections. This suggests that the game may extensively utilize the ray tracing feature, resulting in a truly photorealistic experience.

Hopefully, the GTA 6 pre-orders will begin soon, allowing fans to book their copies of the game.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Did the GTA 6 trailer impress you? Yes, it was amazing. Nah, it was mid. 0 votes