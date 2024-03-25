GTA 6 graphics: What can we expect from it based on leaks and trailer?

Rockstar Games provided the first official look at GTA 6 graphics via the title's debut trailer, leaving the gaming community in awe. While Red Dead Redemption 2 is likely the studio's best work in terms of visual effects yet, it seems that the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel could give the 2018 title a run for its money. The GTA 6 leaks have also contributed to generating excitement.

However, it should be noted that we have yet to have an in-depth look at GTA 6 graphics. Until then, let's analyze what we can expect from the game in this department based on its leaks and trailer.

What do the leaks and trailer suggest about GTA 6 graphics?

The very first shot of the GTA 6 trailer shows what kind of colors we may get to witness during sunrise and sunset in the next Rockstar Games title. While pink hues dominate here, a bright mix of orange and yellow illuminates the sky as an airboat moves past what seems to be a swamp in another shot.

The latter shot also features dense fog, which might be an everpresent feature in such areas or just available during specific times of the day. Nevertheless, it has an intriguing environmental effect.

GTA 6 graphics: Lighting and fog (Image via Rockstar Games)

The lighting here is somewhat similar to what is observed during sunrise in Red Dead Redemption 2, but a lot stronger. So, we can expect these times of day to be dominated by pink, orange, and yellow.

The GTA 6 graphics for daytime lighting look crisp and are arguably exhibited the best in the beach shot. Another impressive aspect of the game on display here is the distinct, detailed, and very realistic character models. GTA 6's Lucia and her yet-to-be-named partner are the best examples.

We can also expect clothes to get dirty in the mud, as is the case in Red Dead Redemption 2 and suggested by the following shot in the trailer:

A look at mud physics in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Water could be a big part of the map, and its physics looks majorly improved over that in GTA 5 and even Red Dead Redemption 2 to some extent. More on it is expected to be showcased in GTA 6 trailer 2.

As far as GTA 6 leaks are concerned, the September 2022 development footage leak provided a first look; however, the graphics have been updated significantly since. The GTA 6 TikTok leak, which occurred just days ahead of the official trailer's launch, hinted toward the inclusion of volumetric clouds.

Given the rumored GTA 6 budget of a billion dollars, it isn't surprising that the game looks this good. We can expect GTA 6 graphics to look even better as it goes through the final stages of development.

