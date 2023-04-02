GTA 6 leaks are everywhere as fans flood the internet with April Fools' memes

Many GTA 6 leaks are fake, but April Fools' Day takes them to another level. It is vital to preface all this news by stating that Rockstar Games has revealed nothing about the title. There are no trailers, screenshots, or Newswire articles discussing the game. Anybody who says there is one is lying. Still, April Fools' Day is fun for fans to make silly memes. Numerous fake leaks and rumors have popped up on this silly day. Let's take a gander at some of the many memes and other questionable content that gamers have posted about this upcoming title.

GTA 6 leaks and April Fools' Day have fans posting a ton of fake news

KrisBN @KrisBN_ GTA 6 TRAILER IS FINALLY OUT!! 🥹 GTA 6 TRAILER IS FINALLY OUT!! 🥹 https://t.co/WMxBGgtVzF

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3 Rockstar Games has dropped the first ever official GTA 6 screenshot.



Trailer coming next month. Rockstar Games has dropped the first ever official GTA 6 screenshot.Trailer coming next month. https://t.co/nQ550Urs0H

mnm345 @mnm345x It Looks like GTA 6 Trailer was found on Rockstar Servers It Looks like GTA 6 Trailer was found on Rockstar Servers https://t.co/bv0rNqInK7

Fake trailers and screenshots are plentiful. While actual gameplay footage is visible online, that's entirely from the old September 18, 2022, mega-leak. There haven't been any new videos for the game since then. Similarly, Rockstar Games hasn't discussed GTA 6 since they were disappointed about how the title was revealed to the general public.

The third tweet here seems like it could be a trailer, but it's just a Rick Roll. Keep in mind that Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up is used a ton on April Fools' Day.

Note: The screenshot used in the second tweet comes from TeaserPlay's fan-made video titled, "GTA 6™ But in Unreal Engine 5" around the 2-minute mark.

DJ Thanos @DJ_Thanos0 BREAKING: A source at Rockstar Games says production of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game has been halted as a result of YouTube links "mysteriously" appearing in the source code that direct to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up". They have to erase over 800,000 links. BREAKING: A source at Rockstar Games says production of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game has been halted as a result of YouTube links "mysteriously" appearing in the source code that direct to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up". They have to erase over 800,000 links. https://t.co/sbKgKDrGzh

The above tweet also uses a generic fan-made GTA 6 image while humorously referencing the source code for the next game containing a Rick Roll. It would be amusing to think about a Rockstar employee having to delete over 800,000 hyperlinks to that song.

Insider Gaming @InsiderGamingIG



insider-gaming.com/gta-6-crime-fr… GTA 6 To Feature ‘Crime-Free’ Mode, Sources Claim GTA 6 To Feature ‘Crime-Free’ Mode, Sources Claiminsider-gaming.com/gta-6-crime-fr…

Some publications even posted questionable articles as leaks on April Fools' Day. For example, Insider Gaming claimed to have a source stating that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game will have a "crime-free" mode. Much of that leak seemed believable until one views a hyperlink for supposed exclusive gameplay.

If one were unfortunate enough to do that, they would be treated to a classic Rick Roll. That's the nature of April Fools' jokes.

More fake footage and screenshots

Ryder @JustMeRyder Currently playing GTA 6 Currently playing GTA 6 https://t.co/aXgfZimtyi

The above gameplay footage should realistically fool nobody. Nonetheless, some people might be searching Twitter for GTA 6 leaks and stumble upon this video, only to be disappointed by what they see. It is worth reiterating that legitimate video leaks are available on this platform, so having fake clips flood the Internet makes it less convenient for some people.

At the very least, fake screenshots are easy to skip through on Twitter. Players should get a general gist of how many low-effort posts there are on April Fools' Day. Some are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to release any news or updates on the upcoming game, yet it's obviously not going to happen on April 1.

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown Rockstar Games is officially releasing GTA IV: Definitive Edition supporting 4K/60fps for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 29th to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Rockstar Games is officially releasing GTA IV: Definitive Edition supporting 4K/60fps for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 29th to celebrate its 10th anniversary. https://t.co/91sIhWhuqo

Even GTA 6-inspired Twitter accounts are posting fake news about other games within the series. Many fans have wanted a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster, but it's vital to state that Rockstar Games has never confirmed the project. There were rumors that it was scrapped following the GTA Trilogy's disastrous launch.

Rockstar Games didn't post anything on April Fools' Day. Hence, there is no GTA 6 news, let alone anything on any other game.

