GTA 6 might be priced at $100 per copy: Rumor explored

GTA 6 rumors have been spreading like wildfire on social media, and now, one of the latest ones is about the upcoming Rockstar Games title potentially costing $100 per copy. As is the case with most rumors of this nature, there is no credible source to back it. However, it likely stems from another claim that the title's budget might be over a whopping one billion dollars.

While readers should take such information with a grain of salt, let's explore the rumor suggesting Grand Theft Auto 6 might be priced at $100 per copy.

GTA 6 rumor: Upcoming Grand Theft Auto game might cost $100 per copy

Earlier this year, rumors about the budget for GTA 6 possibly being a billion dollars or more emerged online. This gave rise to speculation about the game costing $150 at launch.

The logic behind this suggested price tag is Rockstar Games wanting to recoup the incredibly high development budget. However, neither Rockstar nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have confirmed the price.

That said, Take-Two's CEO did comment about how the current industry standards of video games costing around $70 are very low considering the hours' worth of entertainment they provide.

This, once again, led many to believe that the GTA 6 price tag might be higher than usual standards, possibly around $100. Oddly enough, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Vault Edition already costs $99.99; although that is a special edition of the game.

Some in the gaming community believe that the $100 price tag is justified, considering how long they have had to wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 and the quality associated with Rockstar Games' titles.

But others are worried that if GTA 6 ends up costing $100 or more, it will encourage other video game developers to price their titles similarly, eventually raising the standard pricing moving forward.

That being said, even if the billion-dollar budget rumor turns out to be true, Rockstar might not price GTA 6 at $100 per copy. It should be noted that Grand Theft Auto 5 made a billion dollars in sales just three days post-launch without having an extraordinarily high price tag.

Given the excitement surrounding the sequel, it appears the upcoming game could make even more.

Rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6, such as its price, budget, or Ana Esposito voicing its protagonist, Lucia, frequently emerge online. Nevertheless, readers should only trust information shared directly by Rockstar or Take-Two and take everything else with a grain of salt.

While the debut trailer has revealed many details about the game, more information is expected ahead of its 2025 release date. On another note, the first trailer has already led to the Florida Joker GTA 6 controversy.

