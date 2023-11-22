GTA 6 price-per-hour: Everything you need to know about the ongoing rumor

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 rumors are ever-present on the internet, and a recent one suggests a price-per-hour-type model for the highly anticipated title. It seems to be originating from Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar Games' parent company) latest earnings call, wherein its CEO, Strauss Zelnick, stated that current frontline prices for video games are very low when considering the hours of entertainment they provide.

The Take-Two CEO talking about games being priced on a per-hour basis has now made fans wonder if the next Grand Theft Auto installment could adopt such a pricing model. That said, it must be noted that neither Rockstar nor Take-Two have confirmed anything regarding the sequel's price as of this writing.

Ongoing GTA 6 rumors suggest the upcoming Rockstar Games' title might be priced-per-hour

Strauss Zelnick's recent statements have raised many eyebrows in the gaming community. While there already was a GTA 6 price rumor alleging the title would cost $150 at launch, it is now being rumored that the game could adopt a price-per-hour model.

As stated earlier, the statements made by Take-Two's CEO are the cause behind this rumor. Currently, most video games are priced in the $60 to $70 range, at least their base versions. Interestingly, Strauss Zelnick seemingly believes that this is quite low, taking the hours' worth of entertainment value they provide into account.

Strauss Zelnick's statement from the recent Take-Two earnings call 1/2. (Image via Sportskeeda)

However, he also stated that despite the great deal of value offered, it doesn't necessarily equate to the gaming industry having pricing power or that it wants to have it.

Strauss Zelnick's statement from the recent Take-Two earnings call 2/2. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although keeping a higher price tag than current industry standards would help Rockstar in recouping the GTA 6 budget, which is reportedly one billion dollars, faster than usual, it can also potentially make the game inaccessible to many players at launch.

Therefore, Grand Theft Auto 6 having an exorbitant price tag seems quite unlikely. The game will most likely feature an online mode as well, quite like GTA Online, which has been one of Rockstar Games' most profitable assets in the last decade.

Readers are, hence, advised to take such rumors with a grain of salt and wait for Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive to officially announce the upcoming title's actual cost. Its first official trailer is set to arrive early next month, and the game's release date and pricing information might be revealed in it or after that.

The GTA 6 leaked footage revealed many things about the sequel in September 2022, such as it possibly being set in Vice City and having multiple protagonists, but fans are still waiting eagerly for a first official look.

