"GTA 6 Moon Theorists are going to have a field day": GTA Online fans react to a new hidden feature

Those active in Grand Theft Auto communities online must be aware of the several GTA 6 trailer 2 release theories that have surfaced in recent months. Among the most prominent ones was the Moon Theory, which predicted a possible release date for the upcoming title's next trailer by taking the moon phase in a GTA Online promotional image into account. The theory ended up being incorrect and became quite the meme among fans.

For instance, Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, @Gtamen tweeted about a hidden developer option that reportedly lets one change the moon in the new GTA Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races, stating this:

"GTA 6 Moon Theorists are going to have a field day with this one. The new Lunar New Year Stunt races have the (dev) option to change the moon. And it just so happens one of them is different."

The YouTuber further stated that it was hilarious that the one new Stunt Race with a different moon phase was named "Spectacle", suggesting that it might have been done on purpose.

"mind you, I find it hilarious Rockstar called the race with the different moon phase "Spectacle". They know exactly what they're doing lmao"

Some Grand Theft Auto fans reacted to @Gtamen's tweet above with sarcastic comments and jokes related to the moon:

Fans react to the moon phases in GTA Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races 1/2 (Images via X)

Another fan, @PBL____________, tweeted an image of the moon in the Spectacle Stunt Race, with the date that this moon phase is supposed to fall in real-life, seemingly suggesting it as a potential GTA 6 trailer 2 release date.

Fans react to the moon phases in GTA Online Lunar New Year Stunt Races 2/2 (Image via X)

Interestingly, fans have speculated a possible GTA 6 trailer 2 release date later this month (January 2025) itself as per a new fan theory.

New GTA 6 trailer 2 release theory based on GTA Online subscription service X post surfaces after the infamous Moon Theory

The latest GTA 6 trailer 2 release theory suggests January 30, 2025 as a potential release date. The basis for this is Rockstar Games' recent GTA+ (a GTA Online subscription service) post on X, that features a sequence of numbers, all of which add up to 30. This sequence is followed by the number two in a box, which as per the theory, might mean Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer.

Additionally, since Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, will be hosting an earnings call in early February, fans expect some news around the event.

Nevertheless, readers must take this theory with a grain of salt, as it is purely speculative. Whether it turns out to be true or not remains to be seen, and until then, fans can keep themselves entertained with all of the new content added with the GTA 5 Online Lunar New Year update 2025.

