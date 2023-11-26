GTA 6 release anticipation drives fan to quit smoking, Rockstar changing lives already

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time, and it looks like it’s changing fans' lives already. One such fan, Reddit user u/RoeJoganLife, shared two days ago how Rockstar Games’ upcoming title has positively changed the course of his life. According to them, the anticipation of the title's release has made them quit smoking.

GTA 6 release is expected to be released somewhere between 2024-2025. With the community already engaged and hyped, many gamers supported the fan in taking such a big step.

GTA 6 anticipation makes fan quit smoking, thanks Rockstar Games for it

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, u/RoeJoganLife shared publicly how they had been a heavy smoker for quite some time. However, the anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6's release got them to make a huge life-changing decision. They quit smoking to be in good shape by the time the upcoming Rockstar game releases.

The fan further thanked the developers for impacting their life this much in the following manner:

“I will not miss out on this game and want to be in my best possible health for it. Today is 10 days free. Thanks, Rockstar!”

Many other fans showed support for their courage and decision by reacting positively in the comments:

It’s good to see such a thing in gaming history where video games have a positive impact on people’s lives.

The official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is coming next month

On November 8, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that the first official GTA 6 trailer will be released worldwide early next month, December 2023. Fans can expect to see the first glimpse of the upcoming title in the first two weeks, maybe even earlier.

According to speculation on the internet, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer could be released on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

However, rumors should be taken with the grain of salt as Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed a specific date for the trailer or even the GTA 6's release date yet. Meanwhile, the Bloomberg report of November 8, 2023, did confirm two protagonists and a Miami-like setting.

Fans can expect to know more about the game from the developers soon.

