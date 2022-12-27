With GTA 5's tenth anniversary not very far down the road, its successor is still nowhere to be found. Rockstar finally confirmed that the sequel is in the works earlier this year, but since then, there have been no official announcements. A spade of leaks arrives every day regarding the same, but it's difficult to gauge the authenticity of each one.

This article includes a compilation of everything we know so far, with a reasonable level of certainty about when players can expect the game to appear in online and offline stores.

When will GTA 6 be released? All release date reports and leaks compiled

Chris' Klippel

Je pense qu'une (vraie) annonce en fin d'année peut être envisageable. Dans tous les cas, je ne vois pas le jeu arriver avant fin 2024 !

The most believable report on when players can expect GTA 6 to hit screens comes from Chris Klippel, a GTA leaker who has been proven right on multiple occasions. He believes the game's release should be expected towards the tail end of 2024, during the fall months.

This report is consistent with the fact that, other than GTA 4, all games in the franchise have been released in October or November. This is also backed by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier, who put the release date in late 2024.

On September 18, nearly 100 clips and a lot of the source code for GTA 6 were leaked by an unidentified person who hacked into the Rockstar Games servers. While none of this data included any indication of the release timeline, a massive leak like this might often delay the game's rollout altogether.

This is because when the source code of the game is leaked, it makes the organization vulnerable to massive monetary losses, especially when that unidentified hacker is still at large.

The delay caused by this ongoing situation is why Jason Schrier, the Bloomberg reporter mentioned above, later changed his stance on the release schedule and said that GTA 6 might not be in our hands until late 2025.

Michael



One that makes a lot of sense.



GTA 6 probably will be revealed in the near future with an expected release date of sometime in 2024... that may end up getting pushed into 2025 because well this is Rockstar lol Microsoft's simply making an educated guess.

A statement from the recently acquired Microsoft video gaming company Activision Blizzard, which appeared before the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), mentioned that:

"The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be released in 2024.”

Given that Microsoft has control over two major platforms on which the much-awaited sequel will arrive, PC and Xbox, it won't be impossible for them to have insider knowledge.

That being said, this is mere speculation until any further announcement, as Microsoft refused to comment on the matter when probed.

Rockstar Games



Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

With the hacker at large, an unexpected delay is not outside the realm of possibility, but most in the community believe it to be a one-off incident.

All things considered, an October/November release date in 2024 seems the most likely scenario, given Rockstar's history and extensive corroboration by continuing leaks on the matter. For a sureshot answer, players will just have to wait for the official announcement from Rockstar and hope that it comes as soon as possible.

