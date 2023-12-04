GTA 6 release date might be far away: Report

With less than 24 hours remaining until the GTA 6 trailer drops, gamers and fans are still speculating when the game will be released. According to @PLTytus on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar Games' forthcoming title might be a long way from release, as it could get multiple trailers after the first one is shared tomorrow. They came to this conclusion after comparing the release pattern of Rockstar's last two major projects — GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

This article provides an explanation behind this belief and why it might hold true.

GTA 6 might not be coming soon

PLTytus, the owner of GTAWeb, shared the complete release timeline of trailers for Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 on X. They pointed out that both games had multiple trailers before they were eventually released.

Grand Theft Auto 5 had eight trailers before its release, as showcased by the above post. The timeline is listed below:

November 2, 2011 — Grand Theft Auto 5 trailer November 14, 2012 — Grand Theft Auto 5: Official trailer #2 April 30, 2013 — Grand Theft Auto 5: Michael April 30, 2013 — Grand Theft Auto 5: Franklin April 30, 2013 — Grand Theft Auto 5: Trevor July 9, 2013 — Grand Theft Auto 5: Official gameplay video August 15, 2013 — Grand Theft Auto Online: Official gameplay video August 29, 2013 — Grand Theft Auto 5: The official trailer September 17, 2013 — Grand Theft Auto 5 finally released

On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 had six trailers before its release. The complete timeline is as follows:

October 20, 2016 — Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer September 28, 2017 — Red Dead Redemption 2: Official trailer #2 May 2, 2017 — Red Dead Redemption 2: Official trailer #3 August 9, 2017 — Red Dead Redemption 2: Official gameplay video October 1, 2018 — Red Dead Redemption 2: Official gameplay video Part 2 October 18, 2018 — Red Dead Redemption 2 launch trailer October 26, 2018 — Red Dead Redemption 2 finally released

There seems to be a clear pattern here, suggesting that Rockstar releases its games at least two years after the first trailer is launched. Based on this trend, GTA 6 could be released in 2025, which is what several insiders have already predicted.

PLTytus also mentioned that there might be five subsequent trailers for the upcoming game after the first one is out. This would make sense if Rockstar follows RDR2's pattern. Grand Theft Auto 5 had three different protagonists, and each of them had their own reveal video, which is why the game had so many trailers.

This might not be the case with Grand Theft Auto 6, though, as it is expected to have two protagonists, according to GTA 6 leaks and insiders. All of this is just speculation, however, and only Rockstar knows how many trailers its upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will get.

