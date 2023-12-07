GTA 6 seems to have an Apple Pay-like feature: Speculation explored

The GTA 6 trailer, while only 90 seconds long, was jam-packed with details. While some of them were quite apparent, others were well hidden. The Apple Pay-like sticker on a store's door in the video has sparked a debate among the community about Rockstar Games adding a similar feature to the upcoming title. This element went unnoticed by most as it only appears for a mere second in the trailer.

However, fans are speculating whether GTA 6 will have microtransaction options like GTA 5, where players use the iFruit app to make certain gameplay changes. While there is still no concrete evidence to support this notion, players are coming up with their theories.

This article will explore this topic and present some thoughts about the Apple Play-like features that might be implemented in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion, speculations, and rumors.

GTA 6 might have an iFruit-like feature in the future

An X user who goes by @morsemutual_ shared an image showcasing a sticker on a store's door that has a fruit-like picture and text that says Pay from the GTA 6 trailer. They speculated that this detail might hint that Rockstar Games will add an Apple Pay-like feature to Grand Theft Auto 6 to allow microtransactions in the game.

Fortnite uses the Apply Pay feature to purchase in-game currency and other items to enhance the gameplay experience. Grand Theft Auto 5 had an iFruit app that let players customize their cars and make license plates without opening the game.

Rockstar has never compelled players to use a specific payment method to purchase Shark Cards and other in-game commodities. So, this trailer detail might hint that the iFruit app will be returning with the upcoming title since the developers discontinued it after 2022.

The iFruit Phone and App that players use in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even if Rockstar collaborates with Apple to implement their payment method in the game, they may provide other options to the players. The developers could also upgrade the iFruit app to help players enjoy GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, allowing them to change settings or customize their character without launching the game.

Others have reacted to this information and are against the idea of Rockstar Games making players use the Apple Pay feature in Grand Theft Auto 6. According to them, the sticker looks more like the iconic iFruit app icon and could be used to purchase in-game items from the stores.

More details will surface and clarify doubts once Rockstar rolls out more trailers and starts pre-orders. Currently, people are more worried about how much GTA 6 will cost once it rolls out.

