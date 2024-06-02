GTA 6 side quests: Everything hinted by the trailer so far

The first official GTA 6 trailer was released back in December 2023 and while no major plot details were given away in the video, it might have hinted at some of the game's possible side quests. The trailer, notably, focused more on NPCs, social media, and some very intriguing events occurring in the virtual world of Leonida and Vice City than its female lead - Lucia.

As long-term fans of the series must know, certain NPCs in GTA titles can trigger side quests, such as GTA 5's Strangers and Freaks missions. Therefore, some of the things seen in the upcoming game's trailer might be hinting at its own version of that. So, let's take a closer look at everything the GTA 6 trailer may have hinted at about side quests.

Note - This article is purely speculative and nothing about Grand Theft Auto 6's side quests has been officially confirmed yet.

Trending

Here's what might have been hinted at about GTA 6 side quests in its first official trailer

The Thrillbilly Mud Club has garnered some fans' attention (Image via Rockstar Games)

Various characters appeared in the first GTA 6 trailer apart from Lucia. Some of them might play an important role in the game's main campaign, but a few could also be featured in side quests. For instance, the Thrillbilly Mud Club could be a group that assigns players a few side quests, possibly involving challenges with monster trucks or other such vehicles.

Similarly, the High Rollerz could be another faction that players might interact with in some GTA 6 side quests.

A glimpse at High Rollerz in the first trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Thrillbilly Mud Club and High Rollerz, both, stood out from other NPCs in the trailer and seemed like prominent groups. This is why there is speculation about them perhaps having a role to play in the GTA 6 story mode in some way.

In-game social media was also a major highlight of the trailer, as already mentioned, and parodied some infamous real-life Florida moments. However, Rockstar Games might go a step further and recreate a few Florida moments in GTA 6 through side quests.

For example, a Florida man once chased people in a convenience store with an alligator in his arms.

As we know, alligators will be a part of Grand Theft Auto 6 and one was even seen entering a similar store in its first trailer. Therefore, players might face such recreations of real-life Florida moments as side quests in the next GTA game.

That being said, readers are once again reminded that all of this is just speculation. The social media parodies, groups, and characters mentioned above might not be of any importance in the game, but that remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Rockstar Games will have to make sure that the quality of Grand Theft Auto 6's main campaign, side quests, and its online mode is high enough to keep players entertained until a potential GTA 7 comes out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback