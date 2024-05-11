5 real-life Florida moments GTA 6 should recreate

GTA 6's first official trailer featured hilarious parodies of notable Florida moments from over the years. In fact, even Rockstar Games' take on the infamous meme term, Florida Man, was spotted in the video as an in-game social media account named PlanetLeonidaMan. This is likely because the long-awaited title will be set in Leonida, a fictional state believed to be inspired by Florida.

This is also why fans believe that more Florida moments from real life might be recreated in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at five real-life Florida moments that GTA 6 should recreate.

Note - None of the Florida moments mentioned ahead have been confirmed to appear in GTA 6 yet. This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are some interesting real-life Florida moments that GTA 6 should recreate

1) Squirrel attack

Pictures of the incident (Image via YouTube/ABC Action News)

The first GTA 6 trailer showed that animals are going to be a part of the game. If Rockstar plans to add squirrels to that list, there is an extraordinary Florida moment that can be recreated wherein a man got attacked by this animal upon attempting to take a selfie with it.

Such an incident can be made available as a random event in which players could be tasked with helping the individual's in-game variant get to a hospital.

2) Alligator thrown through a Wendy's drive-thru

ABC News tweet about the Florida moment (Image via X/@abcnews)

As absurd as the incident sounds, it is perfect for being included in a game like Grand Theft Auto. Oddly enough, the sequel's trailer has already shown this exact animal walking into a store, so recreating this Florida moment might not be far off.

Additionally, the Wendy's outlet can easily be replaced by that of an in-universe fast food chain like Burger Shot or Cluckin Bell.

3) Chainsaw stuffed in pants

Footage of this unique incident (Image via X/@_FloridaMan)

GTA Online features Shop Robbery random events wherein players can apprehend a shoplifter and return the stolen cash. If something similar returns in the next title, Rockstar Games can recreate the Florida moment involving a man who attempted to walk out of a store with a chainsaw stuffed down his pants.

The weapon's inclusion has also been hinted at by some GTA 6 leaks. So, the developer can have players stumble upon the recreation of this incident as a random event.

4) Florida man chases people with an alligator

Lots of Florida moments involve animals (Image via X/@NewsGuyGreg)

Another addition to the list of Florida moments involving animals is one wherein people get chased by a man carrying an alligator. The entire ordeal takes place inside what looks to be a departmental store.

GTA 6's Lucia and her partner, allegedly named Jason, were also seen breaking into a similar store, armed, in the game's trailer. So, it would be fascinating if they ran into such an occurrence during one such break-in.

5) Leaf-blower vehicle

Here's a look at this incredibly unique vehicle (Image via X/@FloridaMan__)

Vehicles are among the most important things in GTA games. Some GTA 6 vehicles were shown in its trailer but none of them are as unique and unconventional as the leaf-blower-powered "vehicle" invented by a Florida man.

Needless to say, witnessing a parody of this Florida moment in the next GTA game would be quite the sight. That said, it remains to be seen whether Rockstar Games plans to recreate more real-life Florida moments in GTA 6 like they did in its trailer.

