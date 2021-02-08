GTA 6 trends on Twitter again; spawns hilarious memes ft The Weekend

GTA 6 has once again made its way onto the mainstream in a big way, following Super Bowl LV and surprising connections drawn to The Weeknd.

Undoubtedly, the game will be nothing less than a global event when it does come out. As it stands, GTA 6 is also the internet's favorite topic of conversation ahead of its release.

The Weeknd performed at this year's Super Bowl halftime show and was showered with praise for his fantastic stage presence and elaborate production. Meanwhile, in the gaming community, another conversation took place about how The Weeknd might unveil the first GTA 6 teaser.

As absurd as it sounds, in 2020, an alternate music video for his hit single Blinding Lights contained what fans considered to be a cryptic nod to GTA 6. Hence, the community drew connections to his performance at this year's halftime show.

While no teaser was unveiled, GTA 6 has been trending on Twitter again, and it can only mean one thing: memes.

GTA 6 trending on Twitter, sees hilarious memes ft The Weekend

Me when GTA 6 finally drops. pic.twitter.com/ONIkStzugN — Whipper Snapper (@BlarginBadibble) February 5, 2021

Memes are the internet language in ways more than one, and no event is spared memeification once it wraps.

During his performance, The Weeknd's creative choice to include an entire sequence of him with a wide handheld camera gave birth to a whole new batch of memes.

Me on Twitter trying to find out why GTA 6 is trending pic.twitter.com/DqPZ1BqJ7M — Broccoli Jones (@broccoli_jones) February 8, 2021

Naturally, others quickly joined in and poked fun at how easily the gaming community gets riled up at the slightest chance of a reveal. Twitter is now rife with GTA 6 memes and how players will be in the twilight years of their lives when the game does come out.

The Weeknd himself embraced the meme and posted the now-iconic picture of himself from close-cam footage from his performance.

Me and the boys once GTA 6 drops💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/uOLLEtEmr8 — 𝕵𝕭 (@JBou_) February 7, 2021

I can't wait to get a five star wanted level in GTA 6 while "Blinding Lights" plays on my stolen taxi's radio — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 8, 2021

y’all get GTA 6 trending like once a month and i fall for it every time 🤡🤡🤡 — s t e p h (@mooplahh) February 8, 2021

My grandkids to me when I tell them how long I been waiting for gta 6 pic.twitter.com/7yWgSvc9RN — CHEEFIN A. SPLIFF (WeWatchBattleRapPodcast) (@WhoisDuragQ) February 5, 2021

Saw gta 6 trending thought I was finna have to give in & buy the ps5 😩 — 🔙🔚Bravo 💸 (@DonnyBrav0) February 5, 2021

NCAA came back before GTA 6 thats craaaaaaazyyyy https://t.co/06oWHKWsfy — Bearded Philosopher (@KeylanTheOG) February 2, 2021

How I look after getting excited when I saw GTA 6 trending again pic.twitter.com/3NSVcThYWL — Marquis (@Warquiss) February 6, 2021

I cant wait for GTA 6 to come out so my great grandkids can play it with me. — ♦WHADAFUNK♦ (@WHADAFUNK) February 5, 2021

A release date is far from close this year, as Rockstar's calendar for 2021 is populated by GTA 5 and the release of its next-gen version. As it stands, any rumors and speculation such as the one emerging from the 4Chan AMA (later posted on Reddit) are closer to wishful thinking than facts.

It is truly a testament to just how popular the franchise is, given that Rockstar spent zero money on marketing and has already brought more eyeballs to the franchise than most other games do, with millions behind them.

The next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 is slated for release in the latter half of 2021 and will be followed by GTA Online's release as a standalone title.